Bring the craze under control (kor)
비트코인 투기 광풍, 정부가 진정시킬 때 됐다
Dec 12,2017
The fad over cryptocurrency has swept over the country. The value of virtual currency hit 24.99 million won ($22,822) on Friday on Bithumb, the country’s largest exchange of digital currency. It nosedived to 15.41 million won after authorities spoke of regulations likening the trade to gambling.
Bitcoin’s value has appreciated 20 times this year. College students, housewives, and retirees in their 70s are glued to their smartphones checking the numbers as they go up and down. As new cryptocurrencies have entered the market, dubious mining and investment agents have come out in full swing. Many have liken the phenomenon to the tulip mania that engrossed the Dutch in the 17th century.
The fever over cryptocurrency is exceptionally strong in Korea. Bloomberg called Korea the ground zero of the global bitcoin frenzy. The New York Times noted that a bitcoin investment boom like no other was panning out in Korea. Korea makes up 1.9 percent of global economy, but its share in global trade in digital currency totals 20 percent. Digital currency values are 23 percent more expensive in Korea against the global average. It does not take an expert to warn of bubbles.
The technology behind cryptocurrency is revolutionary. Blockchain is a novel technology based on a mathematical algorithm. The currency’s viability can be permanent as it cannot be controlled by monetary suppliers like central banks. Digital money will become essential in the future.
But the path for virtual currency to become mainstream remains challenging. Theft and hacking risks have not been solved. Holders of large amounts of bitcoin are referred to as “whales” and about 40 percent of bitcoin is believed to be held by about 1,000 whales. They can send prices nosediving if they dump even a small portion of their holdings.
The future of bitcoin therefore is not sure. It is why authorities are unsure and careful of addressing virtual currency. The latest frenzy, however, is a different matter. The government would hardly sit around if the entire nation was gambling. Regardless of long-term study of bitcoin, authorities must come up with immediate ways to cool the market. It should consider requiring permits to open exchanges and set guidelines on the eligibility in trade.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 11, Page 38
묻지마 투자, 사기 등 후유증 빈발
화폐나 상품 인정 여부와 별개로
후유증 줄일 허가제 등 검토해야
온라인 가상화폐인 비트코인에 투기 광풍이 불고 있다. 국내 가상화폐 거래소인 빗썸에서 지난 8일 1비트코인이 2499만원을 기록했다가 이틀 뒤 정부의 규제 검토 소식이 나오면서 1541만원으로 폭락했다. 그럼에도 비트코인은 올해에만 약 20배 상승하며 가상화폐 신드롬을 주도하고 있다. 20대 대학생부터 70대 노인까지 '묻지마 투자'에 나서며 하루종일 비트코인 시세만 쳐다보는 '비트코인 좀비'들이 양산되고 있다. 이더리움 등 수십가지 가상화폐가 등장하며 채굴기 판매와 투자 대행을 빙자한 각종 사기도 빈발하고 있다. 17세기 네덜란드의 '튤립 광란'을 연상케 하는 현상들이다.
가상화폐 광풍은 유독 한국에서 심하다. 미국의 블룸버그통신은 “한국만큼 비트코인에 빠진 나라는 없다. 한국은 일종의 ‘그라운드 제로(핵폭탄이 터지는 지점)’”라고 보도했다. 뉴욕타임스도 최근 “전 세계에서 투자 열기가 가장 뜨거운 시장은 한국”이라고 꼬집었다. 한국이 세계 경제에서 차지하는 비중은 1.9%지만 가상화폐 시장에서의 점유율은 20%가 넘는다. 한국에서 거래되는 비트코인은 국제시세보다 무려 23%나 비싸다. 누가 봐도 투기이자 거품을 우려하지 않을 수 없다.
가상화폐 기술 자체는 혁신적이라 평가할 수 있다. 비트코인의 핵심 요소인 블록체인은 수학적 알고리즘을 기반으로 한 신기술이다. 중앙은행 등 공급자 마음대로 유통수량을 조절할 수 없어 가치 보존 기능이 뛰어나다고도 한다. 4차 산업혁명 시대에 혁신을 일으킬 한 분야로 꼽히기도 한다. 하지만 화폐로 현실화하는 데엔 여러 불안 요인이 남아 있다. 한 때 세계최대 비트코인 거래소였던 마운트콕스의 파산처럼 해킹과 도난 위험에서 안전하지 않다. '고래'라고 불리는 1000명의 큰 손들이 세계 비트코인의 40%를 갖고 있어 언제든 가격 폭락의 위험이 도사리고 있다. 무엇보다 금같은 다른 화폐 대용물이 담고 있는 내재가치가 없다. 세계 각국 중앙은행이 맘만 먹으면 비슷한 가상화폐를 발행해 비트코인을 대체할 수 있다는 전망도 있다. 이 때문에 미국과 일본 등도 비트코인을 화폐라기보다는 상품으로 간주하는 게 현실이다. 화폐의 기본 기능인 법적 안정성과 신뢰가 크게 떨어지는 것이다.
여러 모로 비트코인 등 가상화폐의 미래는 확실치 않다. 정부가 가상화폐의 법적 지위를 두고 골치를 썩이고 있는 것도 이 때문이다. 하지만 지금 벌어지는 투기 광풍은 별개의 문제다. 실체가 없는 게임 아이템에 이렇듯 온 국민이 달려든다면 정부가 가만히 있겠는가. 배춧값이 급등했는데 민간의 영역이라고 손 놓고 있을 건가. 그러기엔 닥쳐올 후유증이 너무 크다. 비트코인의 법적 지위나 화폐·상품 인정 여부는 신중하게 검토하더라도 지금의 과열된 시장을 진정시킨 대책을 서둘러 내놓아야 한다. 아무런 규제가 없는 가상화폐 거래소의 설립을 허가제로 하고 거래 자격에도 일정 부분 제한을 가하는 등의 조치를 검토할 수 있을 것이다.