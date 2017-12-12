Trainwreck of a trip (kor)

President Moon Jae-in’s upcoming visit to China is not likely to deliver remarkable results. The Blue House says there will be no joint statement after the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Instead, Seoul and Beijing will separately announce their positions in a media release. That bodes ill for the future of our relations with China. South Korean presidents have often upgraded relations through a joint statement after their summits with Chinese leaders. The problem is the friction, albeit mitigated by now, over our deployment of the U.S. Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) antimissile system.
Moon is going to China for several reasons. The biggest one is to find a breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear crisis. He also needs to get bilateral ties back on track and put an end to China’s economic retaliations for the deployment of the Thaad system. The Moon administration also wants some encouragement for its invitation to North Korea to participate in the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. China can help with that. Moon’s attempts to invite Xi to the opening ceremony of the games is part of that effort.
The problem is that China is exploiting Seoul’s weakness to continue harping on the Thaad issue. Following Xi and Premier Li Keqiang’s lead in finding fault with the deployment, Foreign Minister Wang Yi attacks it whenever he can. The People’s Daily claims that the future of bilateral relations depends on whether South Korea keeps its promise of the so-called “three nos” — no additional Thaad deployments, no joining of a broader U.S. missile defense system, and no Korea-U.S.-Japan military alliance. That’s an intention to kill two birds with one stone — helping Xi save face while urging Seoul to keep its promise.
That’s nothing less than a brazen attempt to tame South Korea. We wonder if Moon really has to go to China under such circumstances. Moon can hardly avoid China’s complaints about Thaad. He must counter Beijing’s arguments by holding China accountable for the Thaad deployment. South Korea brought in the antimissile system to defend against missile attacks by North Korea. But China has always found loopholes in international sanctions on North Korea for domestic reasons.
Moon must urge Xi to stop oil supplies to North Korea to resolve the nuclear problem. He must tell Xi that the conflict over Thaad will be addressed the moment the crisis is over. Moon must not try to achieve anything else on this trip. He must say what he must with principles and patience.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 38
한·중 정상회담 이후 공동성명 발표 없어
사드 포함 여부 관련한 양국 입장 차이로
문 대통령, 성과 연연 말고 중국에 할 말 해야
문재인 대통령의 중국 방문이 출발 전부터 맥이 풀리는 모양새다. 청와대에 따르면 내일로 예정된 한·중 정상회담 이후 별도의 공동성명은 없다. 대신 공동언론발표문으로 각기 자국 입장을 밝히기로 했다고 한다. 청와대는 공동성명 발표가 필수는 아니라고 하지만 역대 우리 대통령 방중 때마다 공동성명을 통해 양국 관계의 격상을 선언한 것에 비춰 보면 김은 이미 빠진 상태라고 하겠다. 고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계를 둘러싼 갈등이 저변에 깔려 있다. 공동성명에 사드 반대를 넣으려는 중국과 그럴 필요 없다는 우리 입장이 충돌한 결과다.
문 대통령이 연내 방중에 나서는 데는 몇 가지 이유가 있다. 양국 관계의 조속한 정상화를 통해 우리 기업의 사드 보복 피해를 줄이려는 것도 있지만 더 큰 이유는 일촉즉발의 위기로 치닫는 북핵 위기와 관련해 돌파구를 마련하려는 것이다. 정부는 그 계기를 평창 겨울올림픽에서 찾고 있다. 올림픽에 북한 선수단 참가를 유도해 한반도 긴장 완화의 동력으로 삼고자 하는 것이다. 아직 북한 참가가 불투명한 상황에서 중국의 지원을 받으려 한다. 시진핑 중국 국가주석을 올림픽에 초청하는 것도 그런 노력의 일환이다. 그러려면 우리 대통령이 먼저 중국을 찾아 시 주석의 방한길을 닦아주자는 것이다.
문제는 중국이 한국의 속내를 읽고 사드 공세를 최대한 활용하고 있다는 점이다. 시 주석과 리커창 총리가 지난달 문 대통령을 만났을 때 사드를 문제 삼은 데 이어 왕이 외교부장은 기회가 될 때마다 걸고넘어진다. 중국 인민일보도 지난 9일 양국 관계의 미래가 사드 관련 ‘3불(三不)’ 입장을 한국이 지키느냐에 달렸다고 보도했다. 사드 반대를 천명한 시 주석의 체면도 살리고 한국의 3불 이행도 촉구하는 등 두 마리 토끼를 잡으려는 의도다.
그러나 이는 중국의 ‘한국 길들이기’를 위한 무례한 행태로 볼 수밖에 없다. 과연 이런 중국에 문 대통령이 꼭 가야 하는지 의문이 들 정도다. 문 대통령은 방중 기간 중국의 사드 공세를 피할 수 없을 것으로 보인다. 이에 대해 문 대통령은 사드 사태를 촉발시킨 본질적 원인인 북핵 문제를 갖고 중국에 맞서야 한다. 사드는 북핵 때문에 도입된 것이다. 그 북핵이 오늘날처럼 심각한 위협이 된 데는 중국에도 절반의 책임이 있다. 북핵을 제어하려는 국제사회의 노력이 가해질 때마다 갖가지 구실을 내세워 북한의 숨통을 틔워 준 게 중국이 아니었던가.
문 대통령은 이제라도 중국이 대북 원유공급 파이프라인을 잠그는 결단력 있는 조치로 북핵 해법의 중요한 모멘텀을 만들어야 한다고 시 주석에게 강력하게 요구해야 한다. 북핵 위기가 풀리면 사드 문제 또한 눈 녹듯 사라질 일이라고 주장해야 한다. 문 대통령은 이번 방중에서 가시적 성과를 얻으려 조바심 낼 필요가 없다. 우리 사정이 아무리 급하다고 바늘허리에 실 매어 쓸 수는 없지 않은가. 원칙과 인내를 갖고 중국을 상대로 당당하게 할 말은 하고 따질 건 따져야 한다.