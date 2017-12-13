Gov’t launches English safety reporting service

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety launched its English language service, “Safety e-Report,” on Tuesday. Anyone in Korea can access this online safety reporting system at safetyreport.go.kr or download the app from Google Play or the App Store.Reports made in English will be translated into Korean by professional translators and relayed to appropriate agencies. Those who report will receive feedback on how the safety risk was addressed in English. Users can report physical risks or hazards they face in public areas, such as malfunctioning traffic lights or sidewalk obstructions. Since Safety e-Report became available in Korean in 2015, over 1 million have downloaded the app. There were 75,000 reports made in 2015, 150,000 in 2016 and 210,000 in 2017 as of Dec. 10.Some 43 percent of the reports made were on the safety of roads and buildings, while 24 percent were on traffic safety. Most reports, or 87 percent, have either been addressed or are now being processed. Upon request, responsible public agencies have installed traffic lights in front of schools, built walls around rocky hills to block falling debris, and replaced broken convex traffic mirrors. Over 80 percent of reports were addressed by local governing bodies. Other institutions involved include police, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, public institutions like the Korea Expressway Corporation and the Korea Electric Power Corporation, and the Ministry of Education.BY KIM EUN-JIN [kim.eunjin1@joongang.co.kr]