Vinegar-based drink is one of CJ’s most popular exports

Petitzel Micho, a vinegar-based drink, is one of CJ CheilJedang’s most popular exports. [YONHAP]

Petitzel Micho, a vinegar-based drink, is among CJ CheilJedang’s fastest-growing export items, the food conglomerate reported Tuesday.The beverage started selling overseas in 2015. Export volume in the last three years has grown from 7 billion won ($6.4 million) to 23 billion won through November this year. The average growth rate per year was 50 percent.CJ CheilJedang attributed the drink’s popularity to the rising prevalence of Korean beauty and skin care products.Vinegar-based drinks have been around in Korea since the 2000s. The item has been especially popular among Korean women, who see it as a good detox drink for the skin and for weight loss.Petitzel Micho has especially sold well in Japan, where the company is expecting to rake in 20 billion won in sales, double that of last year, from the drink.By Song Kyoung-son