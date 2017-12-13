Hotel Shilla has soft open for Hong Kong duty-free store

Hotel Shilla began partially operating its duty-free store in Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday.In April, Hotel Shilla, the operator of Shilla Duty Free, secured a business license to sell perfume, cosmetics and fashion accessories at the airport. Hotel Shilla is planning to wrap up remaining construction and hold a grand opening ceremony in the first half of next year.The business license at the Hong Kong airport is valid until September 2024.With the latest store, Hotel Shilla has become the sole player among its Korean rivals with perfume and cosmetics duty-free stores in three major international airports in Asia, including Singapore’s Changi Airport and Korea’s Incheon International Airport, according to the company.Hotel Shilla has set a goal of making 1 trillion won ($889 million) in sales from its overseas duty-free stores this year.Last year, it made 500 billion won, the largest sales figure among Korean duty-free operators.YONHAP