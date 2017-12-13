BTS makes Billboard year-end chart

K-pop group BTS made a list of the top 10 musicians in the United States for 2017, according to American music publication Billboard.BTS ranked No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Artists year-end chart this year, which was published on the outlet’s website Monday (local time). Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars topped the list, trailed by Drake, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, the Chainsmokers and Justin Bieber.The chart ranks artists based on their performance on the Billboard Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Social 50 charts, and also touring revenue.The group also took second place on the Billboard’s Top Artists, Duo/Group category after The Chainsmokers, while taking the No. 1 spot on the Social 50 Artists year-end chart.The group’s smash hit album “Love Yourself: Her” ranked No. 32 on the Independent Albums year-end chart.Last week, BTS’ latest song “Mic Drop” reached No. 28 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, making it the first Korean boy band to join the crucial top-40 list. The group’s album “Love Yourself: Her” peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200.Yonhap