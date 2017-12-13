G-Dragon named top Insta-celeb

Instagram announced that G-Dragon of Big Bang has been selected as the “Most-Followed” and “Most-Engaged” celebrity of 2017 in Korea. The data is gathered by adding up the number of likes and comments on each user’s account.Chanyeol, Se-hun and Baekhyun, all of the boy band Exo, came in second, third and fourth on the year-end list. Taeyeon of Girls’ Generation rounds out the top five.The places that have been tagged the most in Korea are Hongdae, western Seoul, and Myeong-dong and Itaewon in central Seoul.By Hong You-kyoung