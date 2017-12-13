A Nobel warning (kor)

On Dec. 9, seeds from trees that survived the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 were planted in a botanical garden in Oslo, Norway. The president of the University of Oslo said that hopes for the future would grow there. Survivor Toyoko Tagawa, who experienced the bombing at age six, said that her brother was in excruciating pain and asked his father to end the suffering with a weapon they had at home.
The next day, the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded at the City Hall in Oslo. This year’s recipient is ICAN, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. In the acceptance speech, Executive Director Beatrice Fihn said, “The only rational course of action is to cease living under the conditions where our mutual destruction is only one impulsive tantrum away . . . The end is inevitable. But will that end be the end of nuclear weapons or the end of us? We must choose one.”
The Nobel Prize ceremony reminded me that the terrible reality of nuclear weapons has been overlooked amid the controversy over the North Korean nuclear program. As North Korea’s nuclear armament speeds up, calls for a military response are growing in the United States. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump exchange verbal insults like “warmongering old lunatic” and “sick puppy.”
However, ICAN demanded that nuclear states, including the United States, join the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. While the Non-Proliferation Treaty came into effect in 1970, the United States, Russia, China, the U.K. and France all focused on modernizing nuclear arsenals. President Trump has been advocating nuclear weapons since he was a president-elect. He reversed his predecessor Barack Obama’s 2009 Prague vision of “a world without nuclear weapons.”
After Trump mentioned the reinforcement of the nuclear program, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia would improve their nuclear weapons’ strength. The United Kingdom is currently modernizing nuclear submarines, and French President Emmanuel Macron went aboard a nuclear submarine after his inauguration. The five countries are estimated to have 22,000 nuclear bombs.
While the need for multilateral diplomacy for nuclear arms reduction is greater than at the time of the Cold War, trust among powers has weakened. The rivalries are intense and the United States and their European allies are not getting along. The Guardian pointed out that nuclear powers chose nuclear augmentation over reduction, providing the grounds for North Korea’s nuclear and missile provocations.
ICAN lamented, “These weapons were supposed to keep us free, but they deny us our freedoms.” The fundamental solution of North Korean nuclear threats may be found when we share fear of nuclear weapons and the international community strongly calls for the reduction and freezing of nuclear weapons in North Korea and other nuclear powers.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 38
*The author is London correspondent of the JoongAng Ilbo.
KIM SUNG-TAK
지난 9일(현지시간) 노르웨이 오슬로의 한 식물원. 시민들이 1945년 일본 히로시마와 나가사키에 원자폭탄이 투하된 이후 살아남은 나무에서 나온 씨앗을 심었다. 오슬로대 총장은 “여기에서 미래의 희망이 자랄 것”이라고 말했다. 당시 여섯 살이었던 원폭 생존자 일본인 다가와 도요코는 “오빠가 너무 아파하다 아버지에게 집에 있던 흉기로 자신의 고통을 끝내줄 수 없느냐고 물었다”고 소개했다.
다음 날 오슬로 시청에선 노벨 평화상 시상식이 열렸다. 올해 수상단체는 핵무기폐기국제운동(ICAN)이다. 베아트리스 핀 ICAN 사무총장은 연설에서 “수백만 명의 죽음이 사소한 짜증 한 번으로 촉발될 지경에 이르렀다”고 말했다. 그는 “핵무기를 끝낼 것인지, 우리가 끝날 것인지 선택해야 하고 이 중 하나는 일어날 것”이라고 경고했다.
노벨 평화상 시상식을 보며 북핵 갈등 와중에 정작 핵무기의 끔찍한 실상은 간과되고 있다는 생각이 들었다. 북한의 핵무장이 빨라지면서 미국에서 군사적 대응을 말하는 목소리가 커지고 있다. 김정은과 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령은 ‘늙다리 전쟁상인’ ‘병든 강아지’ 같은 말 폭탄을 주고받는다. 경험해 보지 못한 핵은 타자화하고, 북핵 해법은 제재와 협상에 달린 것처럼 비친다.
하지만 ICAN은 수상 연설에서 미국을 포함한 핵 보유국들에 유엔 핵무기 금지협약을 채택하라고 요구했다. 1970년 핵확산방지조약(NPT)이 발효됐지만 미국과 러시아·중국·영국·프랑스 등 핵 강대국들은 핵전력 현대화에 집중해왔다. 트럼프 대통령은 당선인 시절부터 핵무기를 늘려야 한다고 주장했다. 2009년 버락 오바마 전 대통령의 ‘핵무기 없는 세상’이란 프라하 구상을 뒤집었다. 트럼프의 핵 강화 발언이 있던 날 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령도 “핵무기 부대 전투력을 강화해 앞으로 개발될 미사일방어 체계를 뚫어야 한다”고 연설했다. 영국도 핵잠수함 현대화 사업을 진행 중이고, 에마뉘엘 마크롱 대통령은 취임 후 핵잠수함에 탑승했다. 중국은 핵전력에서 미ㆍ러를 능가할 수도 있다는 평가다. 이들 5개 나라의 핵폭탄만 2만2000개에 달하는 것으로 추정된다.
핵무기 감축을 위한 다자 외교의 필요성은 냉전보다 커졌지만 강대국 간 신뢰는 약하다. 미ㆍ중, 미ㆍ러의 관계는 물론이고 미국과 유럽 동맹국들 사이도 삐걱거린다. 가디언은 “핵 강국들이 핵무기 감축 대신 강화에 골몰하면서 북한의 핵ㆍ미사일 도발에 토양을 제공했다”고 지적했다. ICAN은 “우리를 자유롭게 하려고 고안됐다는 것이 이제 우리가 자유를 누릴 수 없도록 만들고 있다”고 한탄했다. 북핵의 근원적 해법은 핵의 두려움을 공유하고, 북한과 핵 보유 강대국들에 국제사회가 감축과 동결이라는 행동을 강력히 요구해야 도출될 수 있을는지 모른다.
김성탁 런던 특파원