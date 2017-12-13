Tackling the nuclear problem (kor)
미 대사에 빅터 차 내정, 북핵 위기 정면 돌파하길
Dec 13,2017
Victor Cha, the Korea chair at the Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and former White House National Security Council official, was nominated as the U.S. ambassador to South Korea. If he passes congressional confirmation, he would be filling the top envoy position at the U.S. embassy that has been vacant for nearly a year. The position of U.S. envoy in Seoul is critical at a time when the two allies must keep close communication to deal with increasing nuclear threats from North Korea.
Cha is well versed in North Korean affairs. He was the director for Asian affairs at the NSC in the George W. Bush administration. He would make the best candidate to represent Washington in the Korean Peninsula at a time when the North Korean regime is close to perfecting technologies for making intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of striking the U.S. mainland.
He would be the second U.S. envoy of Korean descent in Seoul. Although he represents U.S. interests, he would have a connection to Korea and help smooth out any differences between the two nations to better address the North Korean issue.
Cha champions a hawkish approach to North Korea. He believes strong actions like a secondary boycott and China suspending oil supplies to North Korea can help solve the nuclear conundrum. Therefore, we cannot rule out the possibility that he may collide with the Moon Jae-in administration, which favors a diplomatic solution over a hard-line approach.
But Cha is also known to be reasonable. In other words, he can reach an agreement if he remains in close communication with the liberal Seoul government. The Moon Jae-in administration must do all it can to help him settle in his new office as soon as possible as part of its efforts to strengthen bilateral ties with Washington.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 38
우리는 빅터 차 전략국제문제연구소(CSIS) 한국 석좌가 주한 미국 대사로 내정된 것을 환영한다. 차 내정자가 미 대사로 임명되려면 의회 청문회를 거쳐야 한다. 이 관문을 통과하면 11개월 동안이나 비어 있던 미 대사 자리가 채워지게 된다. 북핵 위기로 어느 때보다 긴밀한 한·미 소통이 필요한 시기에 주요 대화 채널 중 하나가 간신히 복원되는 것이다.각별한 의미가 있는 일이다.
그가 해박한 한반도 전문가라는 점도 북핵 해결에 큰 자산이다. 차 내정자는 조지 W 부시 대통령 때인 2004년 12월 백악관 국가안보회의(NSC) 보좌관으로 일한 이래 줄곧 한반도 문제를 다뤄 왔다. 김정은 정권이 미국 본토를 위협할 핵 탑재 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 완성을 코앞에 둔 상황에서 최고의 적임자가 온다고 할 수 있다.
청문회를 통과할 경우 그는 성 김(현 필리핀 대사) 이후 두 번째 한국계 미 대사가 된다. 물론 그의 몸속엔 한국인 피가 흐르지만 그는 미국의 이익을 대변하는 미국 대사다. 그러나 한국으로선 한국계에 친밀감을 느낄 수밖에 없다. 차 내정자가 한·미를 결속시켜 북핵 문제를 해결하는 데 큰 도움이 될 대목이다.
우려되는 대목은 그가 상대적으로 대북 강경책을 선호한다는 사실이다. 차 내정자는 세컨더리 보이콧, 중국의 대북 원유 공급 중단 등 강력한 제재 조치를 취해야 북핵 문제가 풀린다는 믿음을 갖고 있다. 그가 이런 소신을 펼친다면 대화를 통한 북핵 해결을 원하는 우리 정부와 마찰을 빚을지도 모른다.
다행히도 차 내정자는 다른 의견도 경청할 줄 아는 합리적 성품으로 알려져 있다. 진지한 토론을 통해 얼마든지 슬기로운 합의를 끌어낼 수 있다는 얘기다. 정부도 차 내정자가 하루빨리 한국에 부임해 안착할 수 있게 도와야 할 것이다. 그것이 소원해진 한·미 관계를 개선하는 지름길 중 하나임은 말할 나위가 없다.