No way to harmonize (kor)

The Moon Jae-in administration gave immunity to protesters who obstructed the construction of a naval base in Jeju Island. In a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the government decided to withdraw a lawsuit against civilians and civic groups for inflicting financial damage on the Navy by willfully prolonging the construction. The government based its decision on “concerns about deepening social conflict and costs if the lawsuit is protracted.” But the administration’s decision is nothing but recognition of an illegitimate demonstration. The withdrawal of the lawsuit will also cause tens of millions of dollars in losses to the state coffers.
Due to the protests by residents of Gangjeong village and other radical civic groups, the construction of Korea’s first civilian and military port was delayed 14 months. As a result, the Navy had to pay contractors 27.5 billion won ($25.2 million) for the delay and filed a 3.45 billion won suit against 116 civilians and five civic groups to exercise its rights of indemnity. On Nov. 30, a court imposed compulsory mediation and advised both sides not to file civil or criminal charges against each other. The government accepted the court’s recommendation.
But questions linger over the decision. The construction of the naval base was a project started by the Roh Moo-hyun administration to protect our maritime sovereignty. It aims to safeguard our marine resources in waters to the south of Jeju and protect transportation routes in the sea. At times of emergency, the base could help block North Korean vessels from approaching by sea, while also serving as a dock for cruise ships in peacetime.
Nevertheless, some village people and activists from outside defamed our Navy. They even used violence on Navy officers and damaged facilities.
And such illegal rallies were not confined to the naval base in Jeju. Every time the government kicks off large-scale infrastructure projects like the construction of a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, protesters descend.
The government’s decision to withdraw the litigation is the same as granting immunity to the protesters. The administration says it made the decision for the sake of social harmony. But that’s nonsense because the government itself has ignored the law. It can hardly hold illegal protesters accountable for obstruction of government projects in the future.
During the presidential campaign, Moon promised to give up the right of indemnity and pardon those protesters. But that promise has ended up harming a major national project. The government must think again.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 13, Page 34
정부, 제주기지 구상권 포기
제주기지는 해양주권 상징
정부 스스로 불법 인정해준 셈
정부가 제주 해군기지 건설을 방해한 불법 시위자들에게 면죄부를 줬다. 정부는 어제 국무회의를 열고 제주 해군기지의 건설을 지연시켜 손해를 끼친 시민단체 등에 제기한 구상권 소송을 철회하기로 결정했다. 정부는 입장 자료에서 “소송이 지연되면, 그 승패와 상관없이 분열과 반목은 더욱 심화되고 갈등으로 인한 사회적 비용은 계속 증가할 것”이라며 철회 배경을 설명했다. 그러나 이 결정으로 법을 끝까지 집행해야 할 정부가 불법 시위를 사실상 인정해준 꼴이 됐다. 또 정부가 구상권을 포기함에 따라 수십억원의 국고 손실이 불가피해졌다.
제주의 민ㆍ군 복합항인 해군기지는 강정마을 대책위 소속 주민과 시민단체 등의 불법적인 시위로 건설이 14개월이나 지연됐다. 이 때문에 해군은 건설업체에 275억원을 물어줬고 지난해 3월 불법 시위한 개인 116명과 시민단체 5개에 대해 34억5000만원의 구상권 청구 소송을 제기했다. 그러나 지난달 30일 법원은 “상호 일체의 민형사상의 청구를 제기하지 아니한다”는 강제조정 결정을 내렸다. 정부가 이를 받아들인 것이다. 하지만 정부의 결정이 옳은 행위인지 따져볼 필요가 있다.
제주 해군기지는 해양주권을 수호하기 위해 노무현 정부 때 건설하기로 결정한 사업이다. 이어도를 포함한 제주도 남방의 해양자원을 지키고 해상 수송로를 보호하는 게 임무다. 유사시엔 동ㆍ서해를 오가는 북한 해군을 차단하는 임무도 맡고 있다. 현재 제7기동전단이 배치돼 있다. 평시에는 크루즈선이 정박할 수 있어 제주도 관광도 편리하게 지원해 준다. 그러나 강정마을 일부 주민들과 외부에서 들어온 상습 시위꾼들은 이런 해군기지를 ‘해적기지’라면서 명예를 훼손했다. 또 해군 장교에 폭행을 일삼으며 시설도 파손했다. 나아가 공사를 방해하기 위해 도로를 점거하는 등 수많은 불법 행위를 저질렀다. 대법원이 불법 시위에 대해 유죄 판결을 내린 것도 이 때문이다. 이러한 불법 시위는 비단 제주 해군기지만이 아니다. 밀양 송전탑, 평택 미군기지 건설 등 중요한 정부 사업 때마다 자행됐다.
그런데도 대한민국 국민인지 의심스러울 정도로 국가관이 없고 불법 시위를 일삼은 이들에게 정부가 면죄부를 준 것이다. 정부 관계자는 “상생과 화합을 위한 대승적 차원”이라는 명분을 내세웠지만 이번 결정은 정부 스스로 법을 무력화시킨 셈이다. 이래서야 법치국가라 할 수 있겠는가. 이런 나쁜 선례로 인해 앞으로 제주 해군기지와 같은 국가 사업을 방해하는 불법 시위에 대해 책임조차 묻기 어려울 것이다. 또한 면제해 준 구상금은 국민의 혈세다. 수십억원이나 되는 혈세는 누가 책임지는가. 문재인 대통령이 대선 공약으로 “해군의 구상권을 철회하고 사법처리 대상자는 사면하겠다”고 내세웠지만 결국 대선 공약을 핑계로 중요한 국가 사업에 해를 끼치는 꼴이 됐다. 이제라도 정부는 제주 해군기지 구상권 포기 결정을 철회하고 불법 시위를 차단할 수 있도록 법을 엄정하게 집행하기 바란다.