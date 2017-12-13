2017.12.13 Ticket

An international tour production of the popular musical “Sister Act” is currently being staged at the Blue Square in Hannam-dong, central Seoul, inviting friends and families to enjoy this holiday season. [EMK INTERNATIONAL]

MUSICSeongnam Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 21: Since 2009, Yuhki Kupamoto’s Christmas shows have sold out in Korea, with the composer and pianist always inviting new friends to perform. This time, he has invited violinist Shin Zia, pictured above, clarinetist Kim Han, conductor Baek Yoon-hak and the Ditto orchestra to play a medley of his best work and Christmas carols which he has remade to liven up the holiday season.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 to 90,000 won.Imae Station, Bundang line, exit 1Lotte Concert HallDec. 13: Forte Di Quatro, the winning team of the first season of JTBC audition show “Phantom Singer,” is embarking on a tour concert around the country to meet their fans. This is the crossover quartet’s second tour since its debut in early 2017, and this time, the group will be performing songs from its second album “Classica.” The team will perform for two days in Seoul, then move on to Ulsan, Incheon, Guri, Busan, Jeonju and Seongnam.The concert starts at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 50,000 ($45.98) to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, between exit 1 and 2Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallDec. 15: The gold medalist at the 2017 Van Cliburn Competition, Yekwon Sunwoo is back in Korea to perform. As the performance is a celebration of the pianist’s win at the internationally acclaimed competition, the program includes some of the pieces he performed at the competition. He’ll perform “Ramble on the Last Love-Duet” from Strauss’ Der Rosenkavalier, Schubert’s “Piano Sonata No. 19 in C minor, D. 958,” and “La Valse, M.72” of Ravel. There will be another show on Dec. 20 at Seoul Arts Center’s IBK Hall.The concert will start at 8 p.m.Ticket prices range from 30,000 to 50,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5Ewha Womans University, Samsung HallDec. 15-17: The size of the venues for singer and songwriter Paul Kim have been increasing each time he holds a concert. When he first debuted, his concerts were held in halls with only a few dozen seats, but thanks to his growing popularity, he’s been able to sell out larger venues again and again.At his three-day concert in the 700-seat Samsung Hall inside Ehwa Womans University, the singer be showcasing his hit songs like “Rain,” and “Her,” “Wanna Love You,” among others.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 6 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets cost 77,000 won each.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2Olympic Park, SK Olympic Handball GymnasiumDec. 15-17: Fans of boy band Wanna One will get an early Christmas treat with the Wanna One Premier Fan-Con, which is a combination fan meeting and concert.Members of the official fan club will be able to reserve tickets on Oct. 24, one day before it opens to the general public, on ticketing website IPark. The concert will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. for Saturday and 4 p.m. for Sunday.Tickets cost 77,000 won each.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 25: The music of singer Yoon Jong-shin often touches on the moments when people reminisce about the past and try to recall fading memories. For decades, listeners have found comfort in the words and melodies of his songs.Yoon has been on a concert tour since Oct. 28, with stops in Ulsan, Incheon, Suwon, Busan, Gyeongsan and Seongnam. The tour finally comes to Seoul in December.The concert will start at 7 p.m.Ticket prices range from 88,000 to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2Ewha Womans University, Welch-Rayang AuditoriumDec. 29-31: Popular pop-rock band Buzz are making stops in Ulsan, Busan and Changwon to entertain fans with an end-of-the-year concert tour. Seoul will be their last stop on the tour.The band made their debut in 2003 with the album “Morning of Buzz.” They are loved for their hit rock ballads including “Thorn,” “Don’t Know Man,” and “Coward.”The concert starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, 6 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.Ticket prices range from 88,000 to 121,000 won.Ewha Womans University Station, line No. 2, exit 2COEX, Hall DDec. 30-31: Singer-songwriter Lee Juck is very excited to meet fans and promises to give his best performance at his upcoming year-end concert.In December, he will release his first new song after a four-year break. His last album, “The Meaning of Solitude” was released in November 2013.The concert will start at 6 p.m. on both days.Ticket prices range from 44,000 to 132,000 won.Samsung Station, line No. 2, exit 6THEATERSeoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 7-10: Giacomo Puccini’s opera “La Boheme” will be performed by the Korea National Opera. The company last staged the “La Boheme” in 2012 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its establishment, and the performance was a massive success, with every ticket selling out. The story is about four anonymous young artists living in an attic. Although they are not well-known and poor, they always manage to have fun and enjoy their time together. On one cold, winter day, one of the artists named Rodolfo meets a beautiful woman named Mimi, and they soon fall in love. However, as their love deepens, Mimi’s fatal disease worsens, with no money to cure her sickness.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. for Thursday and Friday, and 3 p.m. for the weekend.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 150,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5•Korean National Ballet: Seoul Arts Center, Opera TheaterDec. 16- 25: The Korean National Ballet is presenting “The Nutcracker” in its version adapted from the ballet choreographed by Yuri Grigorovich, who worked as the art director of Moscow’s Bolshoi Theater from 1964 to 1995.The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the weekend and on Christmas 25th. There will be no performance on the 18th, Monday.Ticket prices range from 5,000 to 90,000 won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5•Universal Ballet: Universal Art CenterDec. 21-31: The Universal Ballet is also back with “The Nutcracker,” a must-see traditional Christmas performance.“The Nutcracker,” composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, premiered in 1892 at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia, and has been loved since then as a Christmas Ballet for the past 124 years.The Universal Ballet premiered the piece in Korea in 1986, and performances of the piece have been sold out every year for the past 30 years.The performance will start at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.Ticket prices range from 10,000 to 100,000 won.Achasan Station, line No. 5, exit 4Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallTo Jan.21: The Broadway musical “Sister Act” is coming to Korea for the first time.Deloris, a singer working in a club, dreams of becoming a famous singer and a star someday. One night, she witnesses a crime committed by her gangster boyfriend Curtis Jackson and his crew, and she runs to the police for help while Jackson orders his crew to search for her. Believing her life to be in danger, she tells the police everything. The police put Deloris in the witness protection program and hide her in a place they believe that she will never be found - a convent.Going undercover as a nun, Deloris feels cramped by the strict convent rules having to live a lifestyle which is completely opposite to the one that she used to live. She soon finds her place conducting the convent choir. With her lively energy and charming voice, she leads her choir to an outstanding and deeply moving performance. Gradually she becomes a celebrity in the convent, but she is put in danger as her identity is exposed.The performance starts Tuesday to Friday at 8 p.m., with additional performance at 3 p.m. for Wednesday, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the weekends.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3Kwanglim Arts Center, BBCH HallTo Feb. 4: Edgar Allan Poe was one of the most renowned writers of the 19th century, but due to his tragic love life and those who were jealous of his talent, his life was full of tragedy. However, his works still highlight what people fear the most and has inspired many artists, such as director Alfred Hitchcock.By taking a look at his life, the audience will be mesmerized by the literary quality of the stage while music and lyrics by Eric Woolfson will add to the effect.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for Sundays and holidays. There will be no performance on Mondays. For December and January, there will be two stages at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and only one stage at 3 p.m. on Sundays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 120,000 won.Apgujeong Station, line No. 3, exit 4Chungmu Arts Center, Grand HallTo Feb. 11: The hit Korean television drama “Hourglass” has been reborn as a musical.When it first aired in 1995, the show broke ratings records across the country. The story revolves around three characters struggling to live in Korea during the turbulent 1970s and ‘80s and trying to turn back the “hourglass” of their predetermined fates to achieve their goals and dreams. They are affected by political oppression, crossing into each other’s paths along the way, becoming friends and falling in love.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sundays.There are no shows on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and 6, exit 9Charlotte TheaterTo Feb. 11: In 1985, headlines around the world heralded that the hull of the Titanic had been discovered. Inspired by the story, scriptwriter Peter Stone and composer Maury Yeston put their heads together to create “Titanic.” Over their five-day trip in the sea, the musical shows how a large group of people secluded in the sea face an unprecedented tragedy, and the discovery of love, sacrifice and courage. In this musical, the majority of the actors and actresses in the show will play many roles to show diverse number of people on the ship.The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. for weekends and holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Ticket prices range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No. 2, exit 3*Most tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.