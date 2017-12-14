Pathfinders

The Korea JoongAng Daily and SNAG Golf Association Korea signed an MOU on English and golf education program development on Wednesday.With the signing, curricula used at golf camps targeting teenagers and a SNAG Golf English instructor education program, which can allow people to learn both golf and English at the same time, will be enacted.SNAG Golf, Starting New at Golf, was created for people to play golf without having to spend a fortune on equipment or golf course membership fees. It was first introduced in Korea in 2011 with the goal of popularizing golf.From left: Ryu Kwon-ha, executive editor of the Korea JoongAng Daily; Kang Wook-soon, CEO of KWS Golf Academy in Ansan and former professional golfer; and Eric Kim, executive director of SNAG Golf Association Korea. [PARK SANG-MOON]