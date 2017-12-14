Shiny mitt

The awardees at the 2017 Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) Golden Glove Awards pose for a photo at COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in southern Seoul on Wednesday. From top left: Kia Tigers’ Choi Hyoung-woo, Lotte Giants’ Lee Dae-ho, Samsung Lions’ Kang Min-ho, SK Wyverns’ Choi Jeong, LG Twins’ Park Yong-taik, Tigers’ defensive coach Kim Tae-ryong, who received the award for Roger Bernadia, Giants’ Son Ah-seop, Tigers’ Yang Hyeon-jong, Tigers’ Kim Sun-bin and Tigers’ defensive coach Kim Min-ho, who received the award for An Chi-hong. [YONHAP]