[Guest Report] At Hyundai Motor Group, safety comes first

Hyundai Motor Group is putting great effort into building a safe work environment based on the company’s belief that vehicles of outstanding quality can only be produced when safety is guaranteed at production sites.In November, the company implemented two safety management systems called the Safety Petitioners’ Drum and Safety Information System.The Safety Petitioners’ Drum allows employees to report accidents or issues of concern to the company through a mobile app. It is currently in use at 13 affiliates.The Safety Information System is an upgrade of the group’s safety-related computer system. It is connected to the Safety Petitioners’ Drum app to optimize the “golden time” after accidents take place and constantly monitor safety conditions at all affiliates.The system also allows affiliates to share information about safety improvements, disaster prevention activities and other critical data.To prevent unexpected accidents, Hyundai Motor Group has been encouraging workers to abide by standard safety guidelines. It is conducting health and education workshops with executives and staff, and inspecting safety-related facilities.The company has also simplified manuals that employees need to follow in urgent situations and ensured they are well-informed of the guidelines. A department charged with handling safety matters exists at every worksite.Outside the company, Hyundai Motor Group is fostering a culture that encourages safety through efforts like marketing and complimentary car inspections.Hyundai Motor Group is the first automaker in Korea to conduct safety checks before vehicles head to dealerships. Last May, the company inspected 832 commercial trucks.In addition to presale inspections, Hyundai Motor Group last year visited the worksites of 2,510 companies to which the automaker sold trucks and examined 14,500 vehicles. The company offered similar safety checks for 7,000 buses at 1,290 bus companies.To guarantee a safe driving experience, Hyundai Motor Group is providing customers with diverse inspection services throughout the year. The programs include: a safe driving campaign for commercial vehicles; special checkups for vehicles in flood-damaged areas; summer inspections ahead of vacation season; and Chuseok inspections to ensure customers’ safe return home for the holidays.Better-driving programs offer education about basic strategies to manage a car and how to replace certain parts, drive on curved roads, drive in rain and handle emergency situations.For children, the company runs a program called Safe Move that encourages children to engage in safe habits. A Kids’ Auto Park in Gwangjin District, southern Seoul, is used to educate about 125,000 children on traffic safety. The concept has been exported to other countries, with a similar complex opened in Yancheng, China, in 2014. The park there educates about 35,000 children every year.