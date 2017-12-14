Inside the mind of Bang Si-hyuk, the man behind BTS : Big Hit Entertainment CEO on the group’s appeal to global audiences and why the boys won’t be recording in English anytime soon

[JOONGANG ILBO]

Members of boy group BTS perform at their most recent concert, which put an end to its global tour last weekend at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro district in western Seoul.[YONHAP]

The most important name in K-pop these days is undoubtedly BTS. The boy group, which debuted in 2013, has performed across the globe, most recently at the American Music Awards just last month. The global spotlight has fallen on this boy band that many fans around the world have fallen in love with.Helping the group shine behind the scenes is Bang Si-hyuk, founder and CEO of Big Hit Entertainment, home to BTS. He recently traveled to the United States with the group to accompany them as they made media appearances in an effort to become more familiar to American audiences. On Sunday, he met with media at a press conference before the group’s concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Guro District, western Seoul.“Since we started to take on the new theme of ‘Love Yourself’ in September, we want to talk more about universal and essential stories,” said Bang. “I think BTS was able to show some dynamic stories thanks to this theme and we want [fans] to continue watching the group’s journey as it unfolds in the coming days.”While he delivered hopeful remarks, he refrained from saying that BTS has reached their peak.“It is too early to talk about success, and it is difficult to share any secret to success as of now, but it felt like I was part of Team Korea wearing a Taegeukgi [Korea’s national flag] embroidered on my chest,” said Bang, sharing how he felt during his 10 days spent in the United States with the group.“We confirmed that BTS has fans from around the globe at the Billboard Music Awards in the first half of this year, and at the American Music Awards, which places its value on popularity, we were able to see that Korean music can be competitive in the home of pop music.”Bang said that the group has grown as its members continue to communicate with fans their age with music about their life stories, including painful moments. He even made an album series called “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life” after member Suga once said that he doesn’t want to be a grown-up.“If they continue to go forward without losing their dreams, they can continue to be boys and that’s the basis of the stories of BTS,” he said.Although Bang is the force that leads BTS, he doesn’t like to be called the “father” of the group.“I don’t think any one can create artists,” said Bang. “The idea [of me being the father of BTS] makes the group an object, not the subject, and that’s against my philosophy. Also, I’m not married.”Fans have contributed to making BTS expand its reach in the global community. Many fans watch the music videos online and then create their own recordings of themselves reacting to the group’s official videos. They voluntarily promoted not only the official videos but also their own creations, and that snowballed and created even more fans.Even if fans want to hear more lyrics, BTS won’t be releasing songs in order to appeal to fans from particular cultural backgrounds or recording songs in English. Although the songs are written in Korean, many fans at American Music Awards sang along the group’s song “DNA.” Taking their global fandom into account, the group’s agency does take time to make BTS music more approachable, for example, by using Korean words that are easy to say.“We will try to keep K-pop’s distinct characteristics that were set in the mid-1990s with visually aesthetic charms and powerful performances,” Bang said, adding that K-pop music can be familiar to those who don’t even know what K-pop music is, as K-pop is made up of elements of genres like hip-hop - something that most of the world knows well.“If we teach English to singers and sign a contract with American companies to release albums, then that is no longer part of K-pop. It is like Asian singers making a debut onto the American market. That is not a sustainable model.”Bang seems to understand what songs can go big in the market. The founder and CEO, worked as a chief producer for JYP Entertainment before starting his own company. He produced boy band g.o.d.’s “Sky Blue Balloon,” singer Rain’s “Bad Boy,” as well as singer Baek Ji-young’s “Like Being Hit by A Bullet” and “My Ear’s Candy” and more.The producer whose interests range from animated movies to information technology takes inspiration from many elements of culture to create music.“There is nothing new under the sun, [so I draw inspiration from things created throughout history],” said Bang. “So we put effort into researching cultural contents and look for ways to apply that into our music.”Based on what BTS has been a part of in the United States, including being invited to American Music Awards, and elsewhere in the world, Bang hopes that K-pop continues to stay competitive and welcomed around the globe.“I hope, with what BTS has achieved in the United States, I don’t miss the [chance] to create a well-made industrial model,” he said. “I hope the case people have seen with BTS is not just one-time thing and more people to take it as an example. I want many to take that model and get inspiration or more ideas so that more K-pop singers can make their way to overseas markets.”BY MIN KYUNG-WON [summerlee@joongang.co.kr]“지난 9월 ‘러브 유어셀프’라는 새로운 시리즈를 시작하며 보다 보편적이고 본질적인 이야기를 하고 싶었다. 이를 주제로 방탄소년단이 전 세계를 무대로 역동적인 서사를 선보일 수 있었던 것 같다. 앞으로의 다양한 여정을 지켜봐 달라”10일 오후 서울 고척 스카이돔에서 열린 기자간담회에 참석한 방시혁(45) 빅히트엔터테인먼트 대표는 자못 비장했다. 미국 아메리칸뮤직어워드(AMA) 초청, 지상파 방송 프로그램 출연 등 방탄소년단(이하 방탄)의 세계적 ‘활약상’에 관심이 쏠린 가운데, 방탄의 오늘을 만든 그가 미국 활동을 마무리하고 돌아와 처음 언론 앞에 선 것이다.“아직은 성공을 이야기하기 너무 이르고 현재로써는 성공비결이나 공식 등 그 답을 내리기 힘들다고 생각한다”며 말을 아낀 그는 지난달 열흘간의 미국 일정에 동행하면서 “마치 가슴에 태극기를 자수로 박은 국가대표가 된 듯한 느낌이었다”고 소회를 밝혔다. 그는 “상반기 빌보드 뮤직 어워드에서 방탄의 글로벌 팬덤을 확인했고, 대중성을 높이 평가하는 아메리칸 뮤직 어워드에서 한국 음악이 팝의 본고장에서도 소통할 수 있는 가능성을 더 볼 수 있었다”고 자평했다.방 대표는 “방탄은 자신들의 진솔한 이야기를 담은 음악을 통해 동세대와 교감하고 성장통을 겪으며 성장해 왔다”고 밝혔다. 그는 “‘어른이 되고 싶지 않다’는 슈가의 말에 영감을 얻어 만든 것이 ‘화양연화’ 시리즈”라며 “꿈을 잃지 않고 계속 정진해서 나간다면 이들은 계속 소년일 수 있고, 이것이 바로 방탄의 서사를 이루는 기본 토대”라고 설명했다. 덧붙여 “자꾸 저를 ‘방탄소년단의 아버지’라고 부르는데 아티스트라는 게 누군가가 창조하는 것은 아니라고 생각한다. 또 그것은 방탄을 (주체 아닌) 객체로 만드는 것으로, 제 철학과 맞지 않다”고 강조했다. “그리고 사실은 제가 미혼”이라고 덧붙였다.이번 AMA 무대에서 미국인 팬들이 ‘DNA’의 한국어 가사를 따라 부르는 인상적인 장면을 연출했던 것처럼 “앞으로도 특정 문화권을 염두에 둔 노래나 영어 노래를 본격적으로 만들진 않을 것”이라고 말했다. 그는 “90년대 중반에 정립된 아름다운 비주얼과 역동적인 퍼포먼스 등 K팝의 고유한 가치를 지켜나갈 것”이라며 “가수들에게 영어를 가르치고, 미국 회사와 계약해서 음반을 내면 그것은 더 이상 K팝이 아닌 미국 시장에 데뷔하는 아시안 가수”라며 “이는 지속가능한 모델이 아니다”라고 부연했다.다만 폭발적으로 증가한 글로벌 팬덤을 고려해 “한국어 중에서도 비교적 발음이 쉽고 재미있는 단어를 활용한다거나 진입 장벽을 낮추기 위한 고민은 계속하고 있다”고 덧붙였다.플랫폼별 맞춤형 SNS 활용 전략으로도 주목받은 그는 “돌이켜 보면 방탄에게도 몇 가지 변곡점이 있었다”고 돌아봤다. 유튜브 상에서 ‘쩔어’ 뮤직비디오를 본 해외 팬들이 리액션 영상을 만들고 스스로 ‘영업’(홍보라는 뜻)에 나서면서 ‘불타오르네’를 통해 팬덤이 급증하고, ‘피 땀 눈물’을 통해서는 대중성을 확보하게 되는 계단식 성장이 있었다는 것이다. 방 대표는 “영미권에서 K팝을 낯설게 느끼는 사람들도 있지만 힙합이나 흑인음악은 원래 그들이 친숙하게 여기던 것”이라며 “방탄의 색깔을 지키되 하우스·알앤비 등 다양한 음악과 접목하는 시도도 염두에 두고 있다”고 밝혔다.서울대 미학과 출신인 방 대표는 1997년 유재하 음악경연대회 동상 출신으로 JYP엔터테인먼트 수석 프로듀서로 활동했다. 그간 지오디(god)의 ‘하늘색 풍선’, 비의 ‘나쁜 남자’, 백지영의 ‘총 맞은 것처럼’과 ‘내 귀에 캔디’, 2AM의 ‘죽어도 못 보내’ 등 다수의 히트곡을 낸 작곡가 출신 음반제작자다.애니메이션부터 IT까지 다양한 관심사를 자랑하는 그는 방탄의 뮤직비디오와 음악에 헤르만 헤세의 『데미안』 등 문학적 요소를 차용하기도 했다. 그는 “세상에 훌륭한 이야기는 이미 기원 전 5세기에 다 나왔다고 할 만큼 하늘 아래 새로운 것이 없기에 다양한 문화콘텐트를 찾아보고 이를 음악에 활용하기 위한 노력을 병행하고 있다”고 밝혔다.그는 또 “제가 바라는 것은 방탄소년단이 미국에서 이룬 성과를 실기하지 않고 산업 모델로서 잘 만드는 것”이라며 “방탄소년단의 케이스가 ‘해프닝’이 아니라 ‘모델링’이 됐으면 한다. 그 모델을 통해 유사하거나 변종이거나 힌트를 얻어 다른 K팝 가수들이 해외에 많이 진출하면 좋겠다”고 덧붙였다.한편 방탄소년단은 8~10일 고척스카이돔에서 월드투어 파이널 공연을 가졌다.민경원 기자