LG Electronics teams up with Charlie Puth for U.S. project

LG Electronics said Wednesday it has rolled out a marketing program in the United States with popular singer Charlie Puth in line with the company’s strategy to tap deeper into the world’s top market for premium smartphones with the V30.The South Korean company said it launched the “Sing With LG project”, where participants can sing and upload their records of the song “Attention” by Puth.Under the contest that runs through Friday, the winner will receive the LG V30 smartphone, along with the LG home entertainment system, valued at $5,000.The company said the winner will also have an opportunity to sing with the artist.LG is also carrying out the “This is Real” campaign in the United States, where users can post photos and videos of their everyday lives.The company said offline events of the campaign are being held at major cities in the United States, where visitors can upload their stories through the V30 smartphone.The V30 was first released in the United States in October. The device boasts a dual-lens rear camera, with one of the lenses adopting the smartphone industry’s top aperture of F1.6.High-end audio-related performances are also a major strength of the product, LG added. Yonhap