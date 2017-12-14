New committee created on menstrual product safety

The Korea Consumer Agency, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and local sanitary product manufacturers announced Wednesday that they will form a joint consultative body to discuss the safety of women’s menstrual products.Five leading companies in the industry - Yuhan Kimberly, LG Unicharm, Klean Nara, P&G Korea and Welcrom Healthcare - are taking part in the group.The creation of the body was rooted in a shared sentiment among industry insiders that there needs to be a constant discussion to preemptively ensure the safety of menstrual products.This year, local sanitary pad manufacturers were involved in a public debate after a women’s organization cited research data that products of several leading brands in Korea emitted excessive amounts of chemical substances called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) - for which regulations barely exist in Korean law.Together, the consultative body will discuss ways to monitor product safety, devise a set of voluntary rules to ensure it and conduct research to find the reason VOCs are emitted by sanitary pads.By Song Kyoung-son