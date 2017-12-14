중앙데일리

| URL 줄이기
plusminus | dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장
닫기

New committee created on menstrual product safety

Dec 14,2017
The Korea Consumer Agency, Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and local sanitary product manufacturers announced Wednesday that they will form a joint consultative body to discuss the safety of women’s menstrual products.

Five leading companies in the industry - Yuhan Kimberly, LG Unicharm, Klean Nara, P&G Korea and Welcrom Healthcare - are taking part in the group.

The creation of the body was rooted in a shared sentiment among industry insiders that there needs to be a constant discussion to preemptively ensure the safety of menstrual products.

This year, local sanitary pad manufacturers were involved in a public debate after a women’s organization cited research data that products of several leading brands in Korea emitted excessive amounts of chemical substances called volatile organic compounds (VOCs) - for which regulations barely exist in Korean law.

Together, the consultative body will discuss ways to monitor product safety, devise a set of voluntary rules to ensure it and conduct research to find the reason VOCs are emitted by sanitary pads.


By Song Kyoung-son


| URL 줄이기
dictionary dictionary | 프린트 메일로보내기 내블로그에 저장