Action, drama/139/Korean/Dec. 14The Korean Peninsula cannot be in a more dangerous situation. A military coup has risen and taken over North Korea, and its number one leader has been seriously wounded. An elite North Korean agent, Eom Cheol-woo, is given the mission to guard the leader, and secretly takes the leader to the South for shelter and treatment.Meanwhile, the North declares war against South Korea and United States, while the South proclaims martial law. As South Korea’s president must decide on whether to declare war, the chief presidential secretary on diplomatic and security affairs, Kwak Cheol-woo, obtains information that the North’s leader has come down to the South. To prevent war from happening, Kwak finds agent Eom and the wounded leader, trying to persuade him that they are on the same side, to safely protect the North leader and prevent a coup.The North Korean agent and the South Korean secretary are played by popular actors, Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won. Jung Woo-sung is famous for his work in “The King” (2017), “Asura” (2016), “Cold Eyes” (2013) and “A Moment to Remember” (2004). Kwak Do-won received wide acclaim for his roles in “The Wailing” (2016) and “The Attorney” (2013).Action, adventure, fantasy/152/English/Dec. 14“Fulfill your Destiny.”The ultimate war between good and evil will decide the fate of the universe. The dark ages of the evil First Order have taken over the galaxy, while the Resistance, led by General Leia, finds the galaxy’s last flicker of hope, “Rey,” and sends her to meet and train under Luke Skywalker.While visiting Luke, Rey finds the powers that had been sleeping inside her, provoked and awakened by her training. Luke, however, finds her monstrous strength startling. While getting used to her newfound powers, which could be the only way to fight the First Order and claim victory, Rey comes across Kylo Ren, a dark commander of the First Order. The two, however, seem to have more of a connection than they thought, as they are both struggling to find their place in the universe.The former series actors are starring in the film, with Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Daisy Ridley as Rey, Carrie Fisher as General Leia and Adam Driver as Kylo Ren.Drama, Romance/105/English/Dec. 14Sophia is a married, young and beautiful noblewoman living under the strict regulation of her husband, Cornelis, a wealthy merchant, in the 17th century during the time of the Tulip Wars. One day, her husband invites an artist, Jan Van Loos, to draw her portrait, and the two immediately fall in love and have an affair. The affair turns into passionate love, and the two devise a plan for Sophia to escape from her husband. Each with little property to their name, they put what little they have on the high-stakes tulip market.The director of the movie, Justin Chadwick, is the director of the famous “The Other Boleyn Girl” (2008). Sophia is played by the actress Alicia Vikander, well known for her works “Hotell” (2013), “Ex Machina” (2015) and “The Danish Girl” (2015). The artist Jan Van Loos is played by Dane DeHaan, famous for his role in the “Amazing Spider-Man” series.Suspense, drama/125/Japanese/Dec. 14The murderer had confessed everything. His death sentence was final.Shigemori was a cool-headed lawyer who only cared about his client’s wishes and his victory in the court. And the case looked like it had been all settled, with the murderer, Misumi, having confessed his crimes. Everyone is sure that the murderer is through this time, until Misumi turns over his testimony. Everything goes wrong, as Shigemori, Misumi’s lawyer, finds out that no material evidence exists against his client.Black comedy/101/Korean/Dec. 14“How would one spend one’s life if one had only a few months to live?”A typical question, one may ask, but that was what happened to Mr. Mo. Out of nowhere, Mr. Mo is diagnosed with cancer. The rest of his life starts with a bang. Before he knew he had cancer, Mr. Mo was an ordinary barber who cut hair for the town people. After his diagnosis, he summons his son, a movie director, and his girlfriend, and asks them to make a movie together.For his deceased wife, who liked Charlie Chaplin, and for his son, he is determined to give them one last present, and invites everyone that he holds dear to his movie premiere on Christmas.Animation/79/Korean/Dec. 7Deep in the forest, Pororo and his friends come across a spaceship shaped like an egg and discover a sleeping baby dinosaur named Allo. Pororo and the rest of his friends begin to start fixing the spaceship for Allo. While working on the spaceship, an airship sneaks up behind them and kidnaps Crong and Allo, and flies away.To save their friends, Pororo and his crew follow the airship and arrive on a dinosaur island. On the island, they meet a dinosaur hunter named Mr. Y who kidnaps dinosaurs and sells them to the aliens. Will Pororo and his friends be able to save their dinosaur friends?Drama/110/Chinese/Dec. 7Li Ansheng’s life in Shanghai suddenly turns upside down when a novel is published with her name in the title. “Qiyue and Ansheng” vividly tells the stories of her friendship with her childhood best friend, Qiyue.Ansheng and Qiyue met when they were 13 and became the best of friends. They shared everything together - their crushes, the pain of saying goodbye - and they were inseparable. But their different dreams and paths led to them parting ways with one another, until the novel. When Ansheng and Qiyue meet again, the two women discover a long, buried secret that is proof of their friendship and a symbol of their youth.Drama/89/English/Dec. 7Susannah Cahalan is a bright, young and capable journalist at the New York Post. Her cheerful spirit and easy-going mind, coupled with her writing talent, ensures that everyone at work loves her. Everything is going smoothly for her and it seems that her life cannot go wrong.But everything falls apart when one day she has a seizure.The day starts off normally, until she almost forgets an important interview with the senator, but she makes it after a reminder from someone else. During the interview, she begins to cry and laugh until she begins having a seizure.However, no hospital she visits can diagnose what is going on with her. When Susannah’s unintended hospital stay turns into a permanent stay, she and her family grows increasingly frustrated by her mysterious seizures, and more importantly, not being able to find her cure. At the risk of being put in an asylum, one doctor’s last-minute intervention enables her to have hope that she can rebuild her life.Susannah is played by the actress Chloe Moretz. She is acclaimed for her roles in films such as “The Equalizer” (2014), “Carrie” (2013), “Dark Shadows” (2012) and “Hugo” (2011).