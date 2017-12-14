Portal problems (kor)

As controversy over fairness in news editing continues, portal sites propose AI as the solution. At the National Assembly’s policy discussion session on portal news on December 7, Naver claimed that it would overcome the controversy over biased editing with a fully automated news arrangement based on an AI algorithm. Daum also proposed a similar measure.
However, experts say that AI cannot be the primary solution. Hwang Yong-seok, professor of media communications at Konkuk University, said that an algorithm can actually threaten the fairness of the news. For example, the algorithm that makes customized recommendations will only deliver news that suits reader’s opinions. Rather than offering diverse public opinions, it will aggravate biased perspectives.
Portals also acknowledged the limits to a degree. At the discussion session, Naver executive Yu Bong-seok said that AI algorithms cannot be considered completely objective and various external experts will participate in the news article arrangement as a forum. Kwangwoon University media and information professor Lee Jong-hyuk said that the attempts to provide news-based services like ranking news based on number of readers’ comments and introducing “summary bots” fundamentally infringes users’ right to choose. Even if portals do not intentionally manipulate public opinion, anyone can participate online and certain interest groups can easily meddle.
Experts propose two solutions. If portals continue to have the lead in news supply, they should be managed and supervised to the level of media companies that produce news. The other solution is to revamp the system so that all media share the initiative in news supply and social accountability. The “external link” system is an option, where users go through the portal but will have to read the news on the media company’s website.
In the current structure of materials being provided by portals and media companies relying on portals, most media companies only focus on producing news that suits the taste of the portals. The portals will be blamed for leading opinion manipulation. In the end, when portals do their job properly and the media focuses on journalism, both entities will be able to restore trust from the users.
While there are other pending issues such as the improvement of profit structure, portals and media need to ruminate with long-term visions. Appealing to AI and rushing for changes won’t solve the problem.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 12, Page 37
*The author is an industry news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
LEE CHANG-KYUN
뉴스 편집과 관련한 공정성 시비가 끊이지 않자 포털이 인공지능(AI)을 대안으로 내놓고 있다. 네이버의 경우 지난 7일 국회에서 열린 ‘포털 뉴스 이대로 좋은가?’란 정책 토론회에서 “인공지능 알고리즘(문제 해결 절차)에 따라 100% 자동 배열하는 뉴스 서비스로 편집의 공정성 논란을 극복하겠다”고 밝혔다. 포털 다음도 유사한 대책을 내놨다.
하지만 전문가들은 인공지능이 근본 대책일 수는 없다고 분석한다. 황용석 건국대 미디어커뮤니케이션학과 교수는 “알고리즘이 되레 뉴스의 공정성을 위협할 수도 있다”고 했다. 예컨대 개인 맞춤형 추천 알고리즘은 당사자와 비슷한 시각의 뉴스만 골라 전달한다. 이 경우 여론의 다양성 대신 편향성만 심화될 수 있다.
포털들도 이런 한계를 일부 인정한다. 유봉석 네이버 전무는 토론회에서 “인공지능 알고리즘이 완벽히 객관적이라고 보긴 어렵다”며 “각계 외부 인사가 포럼 형태로 기사 배열에 참여할 수 있도록 하겠다”고 했다. 이에 대해 이종혁 광운대 미디어영상학부 교수는 “포털이 ‘댓글 많이 달린 뉴스’ 순위를 매기고 자동 요약해 주는 ‘요약봇’을 도입하는 등 뉴스를 기반으로 여러 서비스를 시도하는 것 자체가 이용자의 선택권 침해로 이어질 수 있다”고 지적했다. 포털이 여론 조작의 의도를 갖지 않았더라도 온라인에서 누구나 여론 형성에 참여하다 보니 특정 이해세력이 개입하기도 그만큼 쉬운 구조라는 얘기다.
전문가들은 두 갈래로 해법을 제시한다. 하나는 포털이 지금처럼 뉴스 공급의 주도권을 가진다면 뉴스 생산자인 언론사 수준으로 관리·감독을 받아야 한다는 것이다. 다른 하나는 뉴스 공급의 주도권과 사회적 책임 모두 언론사가 가지도록 제도 정비에 나서야 한다는 내용이다. 이용자들이 포털을 거치더라도 뉴스 자체는 해당 언론사 홈페이지에 들어가서 보는 방식의 ‘아웃링크’ 시스템 정착이 대표적이다.
포털로부터 전 재료를 받으면서 포털에 의존하는 지금과 같은 구조에서는 다수 언론사가 포털 입맛에 맞는 뉴스 생산에 집중할 가능성이 커진다. 포털로서도 여론 조작을 주도했다는 누명만 쓰기 쉽다. 결국 포털은 포털, 언론은 언론 본연의 역할에 집중해야 두 주체 모두 이용자들의 신뢰를 얻는 주인공으로 거듭날 수 있다는 얘기다.
당장은 수익 구조 개선 등 쌓인 현안이 많지만 장기적 관점에서 포털과 언론 모두 새겨들어야 할 얘기가 아닐까. 급한 마음에 인간 대신 인공지능을 붙잡고 하소연한다고 해결될 문제는 아닌 것으로 보인다.
이창균 산업부 기자