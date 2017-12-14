Dumping the reactor? (kor)
미국은 60년 쓰는데 월성 1호기 35년 쓰고 버릴건가
The industry and energy ministry is readying to unplug the Wolsong 1 reactor before its legitimate life span ends in 2022 to keep true to President Moon Jae-in’s campaign promises to wean the country off of nuclear reactors.
Under its latest power supply and demand outline from 2017 to 2031, the Wolsong 1 reactor was excluded among the power generators. The Wolsong 1 went into service in 1982 and its 30-year life span was extended by another 10 years in 2012 by the country’s state nuclear safety regulator. But the reactor, which has been offline since May for refurbishing and upgrades, may not return to finish its extended mission.
No country in the world has shut down a reactor after it has been in use for 35 years. Of the 99 reactors active in the United States, 88 are in operation through extended life periods to 60 years. Half of them have been generating electricity for more than 40 years. Even the United States, an energy-rich nation sitting on larger shale oil reserves than the Middle East, maximizes the use of its reactors. American reactors run on light water whereas the four units in the Wolsong complex are based on the Canadian design of pressurized heavy water with natural uranium for fuel. Its operator, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Corporation, maintains that the reactors are fully reliable due to extra care.
Despite the wasteful fuss it had caused by suspending the construction of Shin Kori 5 and 6 reactors to expedite Moon’s campaign vows, the government is set on closing down the Wolsong 1 reactor regardless of the obvious financial toll. The government supply and demand estimates have been tweaked to meet its goal of phasing out nuclear reactors. In the latest eighth outline, the maximum electricity demand has been estimated at 100.5 gigawatts for 2030, reduced from the 113.2GW estimate two years ago.
How it came to conclude electricity demand will come down is beyond reason. As the fourth industrial revolution pans out, almost everything will run on power — from vehicles on the road to robotics. Companies are moving their data centers to cooler climate areas in Gangwon to save on power costs. The government must moderate its nuclear phase-out policy on economic — not political — reasons.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 13, Page 34
문재인 대통령의 대선 공약에 따라 산업통상자원부가 기어코 월성 1호기의 불을 영구적으로 끄려는 수순을 밟고 있다. 그제 제8차 전력수급 기본계획(2017~2031)에 담긴 전체 발전용량에서 월성 1호기를 제외한 것이다. 1982년 발전을 시작한 월성 1호기는 30년 설계수명이 끝난 2012년 11월 원자력안전위원회로부터 10년 연장 운전 허가를 받았다. 하지만 이번 계획은 지난 5월부터 정비를 위해 가동이 중단된 월성 1호기의 재가동을 사실상 어렵게 만들어 놓았다.
원전을 35년 쓰고 버리는 나라는 없다. 미국은 현재 99개 원전 가운데 88개는 60년간 사용 허가를 받았다. 이 가운데 44개는 40년 넘게 전기를 생산해 오고 있다. 원유 매장량이 중동 뺨치고 세계 최대의 셰일가스까지 보유한 에너지 대국도 원전 활용 극대화가 원칙이다. 미국 원전은 경수로 방식이고 월성 1~4호기는 사용후 핵연료가 많은 중수로라는 차이는 있다. 그럴수록 더욱 철저한 관리로 안전성에는 문제가 없다는 것이 한국수력원자력의 설명이다.
그런데도 이 정부는 대선 공약이란 이유로 신고리 5·6호기 소동을 겪고서도 월성 1호기의 조기 폐로를 밀어붙이려고 한다. 전력수급 기본계획도 이를 뒷받침하려는 흔적이 역력하다. 산업부는 8차 계획에서 2030년 최대 전력 수요를 100.5GW로 예상했는데, 2015년 수립한 7차 계획(2015~2029년) 때의 113.2GW보다 12.7GW 감소한 규모다.
전력 수요가 준다는 것은 납득하기 어렵다. 4차 산업혁명으로 전기자동차·로봇·인공지능(AI)이 보급될수록 전력 사용량은 오히려 늘어난다. 국내 기업들이 강원도 춘천처럼 기온이 1도라도 낮은 지역으로 데이터센터를 옮기려는 이유도 여기에 있다. 정부는 원안위를 압박할 게 아니라 경제성의 극대화를 위해 탈원전의 속도를 늦춰야 할 것이다.