Accept the proposal (kor)

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s proposal for dialogue with North Korea draws our special attention. At a seminar in Washington Tuesday, Tillerson said, “Let’s just meet.” It was the same day on which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared that the country had completed its nuclear weapons development. Tillerson’s remarkable announcement represents a sharp departure from the U.S. administration’s past position that talks would only begin after Pyongyang scrapped its nuclear program.
It was the first time a U.S. secretary of state demonstrated a willingness to meet with Kim without any strings attached. Tillerson said that it would be unrealistic for America to offer dialogue with North Korea only after it gave up on a nuclear program that cost a huge amount of money. Tillerson’s remarks suggest the possibility of Washington not raising the issue of denuclearization in the initial stages of talks. Chinese media raised a hoopla over the United States “making a big concession.”
Security analysts say that North Korea’s successful launch of a Hwasong-15 ICBM last month has led to some room for talks between Washington and Pyongyang. But it is too early to say that the nuclear crisis has finally begun to subside, as seen by warnings by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that President Donald Trump’s thinking about North Korea has not changed. In addition, National Security Advisor Herbert H.R. McMaster’s remarks — that this is the international community’s “last best chance” to avoid military confrontation with North Korea — could translate into more of an ultimatum than a concession.
Tillerson said that the United States and China had discussed contingency action plans, including ones that would involve the collapse of the Kim Jong-un regime. He added that China has been preparing for an exodus of refugees if a war began on the Korean Peninsula. Tillerson also stated that he promised Beijing that U.S. Forces will retreat to South Korea ultimately even if they cross the DMZ in times of emergency.
Tillerson’s proposal for dialogue is a double-edged sword: The United States is exerting its last diplomatic efforts toward North Korea before taking a military option. North Korea must come to the negotiating table.
At the same time, the Moon Jae-in administration must make sure Uncle Sam does not ignore South Korea in dialogue with North Korea. The government must prepare for any contingencies. We hope Moon has meaningful talks with China’s President Xi Jinping today.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14
대화 조건으로 북핵 거론 않겠다는 미국
군사옵션 전 마지막 외교 노력으로 읽혀
북한은 진정성 갖고 대화의 장에 나오라
렉스 틸러슨 미 국무장관이 아무런 전제 조건 없이 북한을 만날 수 있다고 밝혀 북핵 위기 해결의 돌파구가 마련될지 비상한 관심을 모은다. 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장이 핵무력 완성을 선언한 그제, 틸러슨 장관은 워싱턴의 한 세미나에서 “그냥 만나자. 날씨 이야기를 할 수도 있다”며 북한에 파격적인 대화 제안을 내놓았다. 이는 이제까지 미국이 일관되게 북한의 핵 포기를 대화의 전제 조건으로 삼았던 입장과는 정반대되는 것이어서 주목된다.
틸러슨의 대화 제의는 새로운 게 아니다. 그러나 이번 경우처럼 “북한과 전제 조건 없이 첫 만남을 가질 용의가 있다”고 말한 건 처음이다. 특히 “북한이 많은 돈을 투자한 (핵·미사일) 프로그램을 포기해야만 대화할 수 있다고 말하는 건 현실적이지 않다”고 밝혀 대화 초기엔 비핵화 문제를 거론하지 않을 가능성까지 시사했다. 북한과의 대화 문턱을 대폭 낮춘 것으로 중국 언론은 ‘미국이 크게 양보했다’고 보도하고 있다.
이에 따라 지난달 말 북한이 화성-15형 대륙간탄도미사일 발사 실험에 성공하면서 오히려 북·미 대화를 위한 공간이 열린 게 아니냐는 분석이 나온다. 그러나 제비 한 마리 왔다고 봄이 온 게 아닌 것처럼 북핵 위기가 대화 국면으로 접어들었다고 보는 건 무리다. 우선 세라 샌더스 미 백악관 대변인이 “북한에 대한 도널드 트럼프 대통령의 생각은 바뀌지 않았다”며 선을 그었다. 특히 허버트 맥매스터 백악관 국가안보보좌관의 “바로 지금이 북한과의 무력 충돌을 피할 마지막이자 최고의 기회”라는 말은 틸러슨의 대화 제의가 군사 옵션을 쓰기 전 북한에 보내는 최후의 경고로도 해석될 여지를 남기고 있다.
틸러슨이 대화를 제안하며 미·중이 북한 붕괴 등 급변사태에 대비한 논의를 했다고 밝힌 점도 이 같은 풀이에 힘을 실어준다. 틸러슨은 “중국의 가장 큰 걱정은 북한에서 대량 난민이 발생하는 것”이라며 “중국이 이미 준비 행동을 하고 있다”고 말했다. 또 “미군이 유사시 휴전선을 넘을 수 있지만 반드시 남쪽으로 다시 내려올 것이라는 점을 (중국에) 약속했다”고 밝혀 미·중 간에는 북한 급변사태와 관련해 깊숙한 논의가 이뤄지고 있음을 시사했다.
결국 틸러슨의 이번 조건 없는 대화 제의는 이중적 성격을 갖고 있다. 북핵 문제가 더 이상 미룰 수 없는 한계 상황에 이르렀다는 판단과 함께, 미국이 군사옵션 등 특단의 조치를 취하기 전에 북한을 상대로 마지막 외교적 노력을 펴는 것으로 볼 수 있다. 북한은 이 같은 사태의 심각성을 깨닫고 하루빨리 대화의 장으로 나와 북핵 폐기를 위한 진지한 협상에 임해야 한다. 아울러 우리 정부도 미국과의 긴밀한 접촉으로 향후 북·미 대화에서 ‘코리아 패싱’이 일어나지 않도록 해야 할 것이다. 동시에 만에 하나 발생할 수 있는 북한 급변사태에 대비한 준비에도 결코 소홀함이 없어야 한다. 오늘 문재인 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석의 정상회담에서도 이와 관련, 솔직한 대화가 오가기를 기대한다.