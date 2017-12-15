Sports Briefs

BASEBALLA day after losing pitcher David Huff, the LG Twins managed to retain right-handed pitcher Henry Sosa, re-signing him for a one-year deal at $1.2 million.Re-signing with the Twins has made Sosa the longest active foreign player in the KBO, entering his fourth season. This is also the Twins’ first signing of a foreign player this season.Sosa made his KBO debut with the Kia Tigers in 2012, when he picked up nine wins and eight losses with a 3.54 ERA.After playing two seasons, Sosa signed with the Nexen Heroes in 2014 and since the 2015 season, he has been with the Twins. While playing in 30 games in 2017, Sosa picked up 11 wins and 11 losses with a 3.88 ERA.The Lotte Giants signed a one-year contract at $1 million with left-handed pitcher Felix Doubront. By signing Doubront, the Giants filled its foreign roster for the 2018 season, as they’ve already re-signed infielder Andrew Burns and pitcher Brooks Raley.Doubront made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox in 2010. The 30 year-old pitcher maintained his spot in the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation in both the 2011 and 2012 seasons, picking up 11 wins each.But he slowly went downhill starting in 2014, and this season in the minor league triple A, Doubront picked up two wins and three losses with a 3.86 ERA. In his six seasons in the major league, Doubront has an ERA of 4.89 with 31 wins and 26 losses.A total of five KBO clubs have completed its foreign player roster.By Kang Yoo-rimFOOTBALLTottenham Hotspur’s Korean attacker Son Heung-min has extended his goal scoring streak to four games.Son scored the second goal in the Spurs’ 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in their English Premier League (EPL) match at Wembley Stadium in London on Wednesday (local time).It was Son’s fifth EPL goal of the 2017-18 season. He also has three goals in the UEFA Champions League (EPL).Son has now scored in four straight matches for Spurs, starting from his goal against Watford on Dec. 2. He also found the net in the UEFA Champions League action against Apoel FC on Dec. 6 and EPL match against Stoke City on Saturday.Son started as a left winger in the Spurs’ 4-2-3-1 system. He took a shot just three minutes after kick off and had another chance to score in the 24 minute, but both attempts missed the target.Spurs, however, took a 1-0 lead with Serge Aurier’s goal in the 40th.Yonhap