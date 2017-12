Slopes at Jeongseon Alpine Centre in Gangwon, the venue for alpine skiing at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, are covered with snow on Thursday. The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics start on Feb. 9, and through the 17 days, athletes will compete in 15 different events for more than 100 gold medals, the most number of gold medals in Winter Olympic history. [YONHAP]