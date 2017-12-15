Import car market forecast to grow 9% next year

Korea’s import vehicle market is expected to grow 9 percent in 2018 as Audi Volkswagen Korea recently resumed car sales, a local industry association said Thursday.In November, Audi Volkswagen resumed sales of its R8 sports car in Korea after the German carmaker had to fully suspend sales of VW vehicles since August last year and Audi cars since March this year due to the diesel emissions scandal.The Korea Automobile Importers and Exporters Association forecast registrations of imported vehicles will jump to 256,000 in the new year from an estimated 235,000 for 2017.Yonhap