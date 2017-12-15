Samsung delivering priceless art to televisions

Samsung Electronics is virtually delivering artwork displayed at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art to owners of its premium The Frame television sets free of charge.Starting Thursday, owners of The Frame will be able to enjoy samples from exhibitions held at the state-run museum under the one-year agreement. They will also be able to see 10 pieces of art from “The Arrival of New Women” exhibition a week ahead of the opening on Dec. 21.The high-end televisions boast a frame-like design, hence its name, and its key features include “Art Mode,” which displays customized artwork and photos when not in use.Yonhap