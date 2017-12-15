Genesis G80 and G90 earn highest IIHS safety rating

Hyundai’s Genesis G80 and G90 sedans earned the highest safety rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety this year, the automaker said Thursday.The two Genesis models earned the Top Safety Pick+ awards within the large luxury car segment.“Among the awards Genesis has earned for design, customer appeal and appreciation, this IIHS designation confirms our commitment to build vehicles whose safety is rock solid,” Erwin Raphael, general manager of Genesis Motor America, said in a statement.To qualify for the safety rating, a vehicle has to earn a high score in several test categories that include the driver’s side small overlap front, roof strength and front crash prevention.Yonhap