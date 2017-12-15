OLED smartphone display market continues to expand

Third-quarter shipments of OLED smartphone displays surged 30 percent from last year, industry data showed Thursday.The global market for OLED smartphone displays totaled $4.7 billion in the July-September period, rising sharply from $3.6 billion a year earlier, according to IHS Markit.OLED displays are widely applied on major smartphones like Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Note8 and Apple’s iPhone X due to their slim and flexible nature, and can be utilized for various designs.Industry analysts expect the growth to continue as Chinese companies are also planning to apply OLED displays to their devices.For small and medium-sized displays, the combined size of the market was $14 billion, up 20.4 percent from a year earlier.The segment covers displays that are 9 inches and smaller, and products are used mostly for smartphones, tablet PCs and wearable devices.Yonhap