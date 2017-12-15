SK donates 12 billion won to Community Chest of Korea

SK Group donated 12 billion won ($11 million) to a local charity supporting disadvantaged populations in Korea on Thursday.“We made the donation to help our neighbors stay warm through the cold winter,” an SK spokesman said.Choi Kwang-chul, head of the corporate contribution committee at SK, delivered the donation to Huh Dong-soo, president of the Community Chest of Korea. SK has been annually giving to the group since 1999.In a series of corporate social responsibility activities, SK also held a bazaar selling products donated by celebrities and employees to help pay for the heating bills of low-income families last month.By Kim Jee-hee