BTS on Billboard’s 100 Best Songs of 2017 list

Korean boy band BTS’ hit single “DNA” has earned a spot in Billboard’s year-end list of 100 best songs, the U.S. music publication said Wednesday.“DNA” ranked at No. 49 on Billboard’s 100 Best Songs of 2017, and was the only Korean song on the list.“‘DNA’ was one of those rare instances when a K-pop act’s transmutation of their American influences was reflected back at the U.S. in full Technicolor,” Caitlin Kelley, one of the magazine’s critics, said in an article announcing the list.“BTS’ crossover into the U.S. market isn’t a coincidence: The K-pop superstars have been building up to overseas success since 2013.”Also among the top 100 songs chosen by Billboard critics were the American pop star Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar,” American rapper Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and “Slide” by Calvin Harris. Yonhap