Kim Moo-yul shows his wild side: With ‘Forgotten,’ the actor jumped at the chance to star in his first thriller

[MAGAZINE M]

“Forgotten” hit theatres on Nov. 29, starring Kim Moo-yul and Kang Ha-neul.[MEGABOX PLUS M]

The film “Forgotten” hit theaters on Nov. 29, and in it, audiences get to see a side of Kim Moo-yul they have never seen before. It’s the first time for the 35-year-old actor to play a protagonist in a mystery-thriller, and the character has brought out a wild side of Kim.The film directed by Jang Hang-jun revolves around the relationship between two brothers, the elder Yu-seok played by Kim and the younger brother Jin-seok played by Kang Ha-neul.Their congenial relationship changes when Yu-seok, who returns home after being abducted in the middle of the night by strangers, loses all of his memory and starts acting differently at night. Jin-seok begins doubting his own memory while searching for the truth, and a murder case slowly reveals itself.Yu-seok is a kind brother during the day who turns into a gang boss at night, and all he needs to do for his dramatic transformation is put on his leather jacket. The gap between the two sides was up to Kim to play out. Even though much of the spotlight has been on Kang, many are saying this was a movie for Kim.Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily sat down with Kim to learn more about his role.When I saw the script for the first time, I felt it draw me in very powerfully in the earlier parts of the story. It’s a story that makes you wonder what happens next. Also, I was eager to play Yu-seok, who has such a broad range [of personality]. I’m actually not a big fan of the thriller genre, but I thought that this would be fun as I was reading through the script.I was really surprised that the director was Jang Hang-jun. My faith in him is the reason I chose to be a part of the film. Also, [it was an opportunity to work] with Kang Ha-neul. Kang Ha-neul has a unique vibe that’s not seen in actors his age. And we’re very close friends, too.I think I have an average, or familiar look hiding in my face. One day when I was shooting a scene for a drama, another actor told me that I looked like someone who’s been falsely accused. So basically, my face is really plain, without any especially unique qualities. Jang Hang-jun mentioned that I have a Janus-like face, and it felt like such a compliment, because an actor is bound to be limited because of their looks, but I can change easily with my face. I was very grateful for that.The director asked me to lose weight. When I saw the movie later, I was really surprised and thought, “I lost that much weight?”While we were filming, I used to work out on set to keep myself light. The director called me a muscle manic (laughs). I was trying so hard because that’s what he requested, but he called me abnormal. It was my genuine effort to try stay skinny because he asked me to.I think the movie turned out as well as the script was written. I think the director made that choice because he believed it enhanced the excitement of the genre. I did think about whether some things were probable while I was acting. I believed that I couldn’t harm the movie, and I did bring it up to the director, and we talked about it.He’s a very funny and lively person, who always thinks about not working. So if he thinks he’s gotten everything across in the morning meetings, then he’ll convene another meeting to decide what to eat for lunch. He would even ask the crew who they liked more between me and Kang Ha-neul.But when we start shooting, he’s a different person. We’re actors, so we get into acting mode when we have to, and he goes back to his serious director-self. He treats us with care when it comes time to film a very emotional scene.Personally, I prefer works that involve only two or three people. I would like to play parts that look deeply into human relationships, and into individuals. To be honest, my range of choices isn’t much. I would like to try multiple genres of movies.I really don’t want to trouble him (laughs). I’m very firm about that.BY PARK JUNG-SUN [yoon.soyeon@joongang.co.kr]배우 김무열(35)은 영화 '기억의 밤(장항준 감독)'으로 새로운 얼굴을 갖게 됐다. 거친 야수 같은 느와르의 얼굴이다.'기억의 밤'은 납치된 후 기억을 잃고 변해버린 형(김무열)과 그런 형의 흔적을 쫓다 자신의 기억조차 의심하게 되는 동생(강하늘)이 이끌어가는 영화다. 두 사람의 엇갈린 기억 속에서 점차 정체를 드러내는 살인사건의 진실을 담는다. 형 유석을 연기하는 김무열은 낮에는 세상에서 가장 상냥한 형이 됐다가, 강하늘이 잠든 밤에는 폭력 조직의 우두머리가 된다. 이 극과 극의 변신을 위해 김무열은 가죽 자켓 하나만을 툭 걸칠 뿐이다. 관객을 설득하기 위해 극과 극 사이의 간극을 메우는 것은 김무열의 연기다.특히 그는 '밤 버전'의 유석을 연기하며 그간 보여주지 못했던 얼굴을 맘껏 스크린에 담는다. 김무열이 이렇게나 거칠고 남성미 넘치는 배우였는지 새삼 깨닫게 해준다. 동생 진석을 연기한 강하늘에게 많은 스포트라이트가 쏟아졌지만, 결국 '기억의 밤' 최고의 수혜자는 김무열이라는 이야기가 나올 정도다.-출연을 결심하게 된 계기는."시나리오를 처음 봤을 때, 초반 흡인력이 뛰어나다고 생각했다. 뒤가 궁금해지는 이야기지 않나. 특히 유석 캐릭터의 넓은 스펙트럼이 맘에 들어서 출연 욕심이 났던 것 같다. 한 사람의 관객으로서 스릴러 장르를 선호하는 편은 아니다. 하지만 시나리오를 보며 그냥 '재밌겠다'는 생각을 했다. 다만, 장항준 감독님이 스릴러를 한다기에 놀랐다. '이거 진짜 장항준 감독님이 하시는 거냐'고 재차 확인했다.(웃음) 장항준 감독님에 대한 믿음이 출연을 결심하게 된 이유 중 하나다. 이유 중에는 강하늘과의 친분도 있었다. 강하늘이라는 배우는 그 나이 또래에서 독보적인 느낌이 있는 것 같다. 나와 친하기도 하다. 여러가지로 선택할 수밖에 없는 포인트들이 포진해 있었다."-얼굴에 선함과 악함이 동시에 들어있다."내 얼굴엔 평범함 혹은 친근함이 숨어있지 않나 생각한다. 내가 가지고 있는 '일반적임'이다. 하루는 드라마를 촬영하고 있었는데, 같이 연기하는 배우 선배가 (얼굴에) 억울함이 있다고 하더라. 결국 좀 과하게 개성이 없는 얼굴이라는 이야기다. 장항준 감독님이 해준 '야누스적인 얼굴'이라는 말은 정말 칭찬이다. 배우가 항상 외형적 한계에 부딪히기 마련인데, 변신이 쉽다는 이야기이지 않나. 기분 좋고 감사했다."-다른 작품과는 다르게 마르고 날렵한 몸으로 등장한다."감독님이 '근육을 빼달라'고 요청했다. 나도 영화를 보면서 내 얼굴보고 놀랐다. '얼굴 살이 저렇게 빠졌었구나' 생각했다. 그때 살빠진 걸 유지하려고 현장에서 계속 운동을 하기도 했다. 그런 모습을 본 감독님이 나에게 '근육 X라이'라고 하더라.(웃음) 감독님 지시 때문에 그렇게 애쓰는데 그걸 보면서 '정상 아니다'라고. 하하하. 그거 다 감독님이 근육 빼라고 해서 마른 모습을 유지하려고 그러고 있는 것이었는데."-초반 등장한 맥거핀이 당위성을 해치지 않냐는 지적도 있다."영화는 시나리오만큼 나왔다고 생각한다. 감독님이 아무래도 장르적 재미를 조금 더 중요하다고 생각해 그런 선택을 한 것 같다. 연기하며 당위성에 관한 고민에 부딪치기도 했다. 맥거핀 때문에 당위성이 훼손되면 안된다고 생각해서 그런 부분에 대해서 건의 아닌 건의, 회의 아닌 회의를 하기도 했다."-장항준 감독은 촬영 현장에서도 유쾌한가."유쾌하고, 항상 놀 궁리를 하는 분이다.(웃음) 아침에 촬영 이야기를 하고 나서 자신이 할 일을 어느 정도 다 했다고 생각하면 오늘 끝나고 뭘 먹을까에 대한 회의를 소집한다. 하하. 스태프들한테 '강하늘과 김무열 중 누구랑 사귈 거냐'같은 유치한 걸 물어보기도 한다. 하늘이와 나를 세워놓고 현장 인기 스태프 순위 매기는 거다. 감독님이 워낙 말이 많은 사람이라, 나는 듣는 걸 많이 하게 됐다. 감독님 이야기가 정말 재밌다. 하루는 '무열아. 말 좀 해…'라고 하기에 '저는 진짜 감독님 이야기 듣는 게 재밌다'고 했다."-장 감독의 진지한 모습도 있나."같이 놀다가 촬영에 들어가면 정색한다. 우리는 배우니까 해야할 연기를 하는 거고, 감독님도 작품 이야기를 할 때는 진지하게 돌아온다. 유쾌한 분위기였다가도 감정적인 장면을 찍을 때는 조심해 주시기도 했다."-작품을 선택하는 기준이 있나."개인적으로 2인극 혹은 3인극을 선호한다. 조금 더 사람의 관계에 대해 심도있게 볼 수 있는, 사람을 깊이있게 보는 작품을 하고 싶다. 사실 아직은 선택의 폭이 좁다. 조금 더 다양한 (장르의) 영화에 도전하고 싶다."-워너원 옹성우와 닮았다."그 분께 폐를 끼치고 싶지 않다. 하하하. 그 입장은 확고하다."박정선 기자