Be that bystander (kor)

What was the most controversial news in the United States and Europe this year? It was not Donald Trump or North Korea’s nuclear tests. The most talked-about news was sexual harassment based on power imbalance. U.K.-based newspaper the Financial Times selected Susan Fowler as the FT Person of the Year on December 13. In February, the former Uber engineer exposed in a blog the poisonous corporate culture in the company and described the sexual harassment in the workplace.
Time Magazine also selected the women who exposed sexual harassment as the Person of the Year 2017. The #MeToo movement followed. The cover of the Time issue featured five women who participated in the campaign, including Fowler, actress Ashley Judd and singer Taylor Swift with the title “The Silence Breakers.”
Sexual harassment in the workplace is nothing new. But it is a new phenomenon that the issue, which was hushed and not openly addressed in the past, is discussed in prime-time news and major media. The Me Too campaign began as allegations of sexual assault by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein were made in October. Survivors exposed the crimes they had suffered. Over 40 celebrated names, including filmmakers, journalists, reporters, comedians, professors and politicians dishonorably stepped down from their positions.
Their swift apologies and departures were interesting, and the campaign is positively changing awareness in Western society. Now, it is not just about whether sexual crimes actually happened or not, but also the affect they have on society and the economy. Companies that are associated with sexual harassment and assault or have failed to deal with allegations properly feel their competitiveness is tainted. Talented female workers may leave for competitors and the company’s value may plummet. Also, there are discussions that assault survivors leaving work or moving to another company could result in social loss as their careers shift and the income gap between genders grows.
The end-of-the-year party season has come, and people tend to drink more. Both male and female workers are nervous. For sexual harassment prevention education to be effective, about four hours of one-on-one training customized for specific fields and jobs is necessary. It may be a challenge to implement the program right away due to time and costs. What we can put into immediate use is reinforcing the role of the bystander. For example, a bystander can step in and say, “That joke wasn’t funny,” or “Didn’t he cross the line?” to alert people present. If an assaulter is harassing something, a bystander can drop something or talk to them to intervene. We need to help each other.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14, Page 38
*The author is a deputy business news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
PARK HYUN-YOUNG
올 한 해 미국과 유럽에서 가장 주목 받은 뉴스는 뭐였을까. 도널드 트럼프도, 북한 핵실험도 아니었다. 바로 ‘권력형 성희롱’이다. 영국 파이낸셜타임스(FT)는 13일 올해의 인물로 수전 파울러를 선정했다. 파울러는 전직 우버 엔지니어다. 지난 2월 블로그에 회사 내 성희롱ㆍ성추행 문제를 폭로하면서 일그러진 우버의 조직 문화를 고발했다.
미국 시사주간지 타임도 지난 7일 올해의 인물로 남성 권력자에 의한 ‘갑질 성추행’을 고발한 불특정 다수의 여성을 선정했다. ‘미투(#MeTooㆍ나도 당했다)’ 캠페인을 선택한 셈이다. 타임 표지에는 파울러를 비롯해 배우 애슐리 저드, 가수 테일러 스위프트 등 미투 캠페인에 참여한 여성 5명이 대표로 실렸다. ‘침묵을 깬 사람들’이라는 제목과 함께.
직장 내 성희롱은 어제오늘 일이 아니다. 하지만 드러내놓고 다루기 어려웠던 문제가 주요 뉴스 시간대와 지면을 차지하게 된 것은 올해 새롭게 나타난 현상임에 틀림없다. 미투 캠페인은 지난 10월 할리우드의 거물 영화 제작자인 하비 와인스타인의 성범죄가 폭로된 뒤 시작됐다. 여성 피해자들이 용기 내 자신이 당한 범죄를 고발했다. 영화인·방송인·기자·코미디언·셰프·교수·정치인 등 권력을 남용한 남성들이 불명예 퇴진했다. 이름만 들어도 알 만한 유명인사만 40명이 넘는다.
재빨리 사과하고 사퇴한 것도 인상적이었지만 이를 계기로 서구 사회의 인식이 바뀌고 있다는 점이 더 긍정적이다. 성범죄가 일어났느냐 아니냐를 다투는 데서 나아가 성범죄가 사회에, 그리고 경제에 어떤 영향을 미치는지 연구하는 단계로 접어들었다. 성희롱ㆍ성추행 같은 성범죄가 잦은 것으로 인식되거나 이에 제대로 대처하지 못하는 기업은 경쟁력을 잃는다는 위기감을 갖게 됐다. 유능한 여성 인재를 경쟁사에 빼앗길 수 있고, 기업 가치가 폭락할 수도 있다. 피해 여성들이 직장을 자주 그만두거나 옮기면서 경력이 단절되면 남녀 임금 격차가 더 벌어져 사회적 손실이 된다는 데까지 논의가 이어진다.
어느덧 연말 송년회 시즌이 왔다. 이런저런 술자리가 평소보다 자주 있게 된다. 권력에서 멀리 있는 남녀 직장인들은 걱정부터 앞선다. 성희롱 예방교육이 효과를 얻기 위해서는 업종ㆍ직업에 특화된 내용을 1대1로 4시간가량 집중 훈련을 받아야 한다고 한다. 막대한 비용과 시간이 들어 당장은 실행하기 어렵다. 당장 활용해 봄 직한 것으로는 제3자 역할 강화하기가 있다. 피해자 대신 “그 농담 재미 없었어요”라고 말해 주거나 “방금 부장님 행동 이상했지?”라고 동석자들과 대화를 시도해 경각심을 불러일으키는 것이다. 가해자가 피해자를 괴롭히고 있으면 물건을 떨어뜨리거나 말을 걸어 상황을 끊어줄 수 있다. 일단은 서로 돕는 수밖에 없다.
박현영 경제부 차장