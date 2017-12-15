Hear the market shrieking? (kor)
최악의 가계부채와 청년실업률, 반기업 정책의 역습인가
The November job data showed the youth jobless rate at 9.2 percent, the highest for the month since the data began being tracked in 1999. The real unemployment rate for the age group of 34 and under hit 21.4 percent when you take into account part-time workers and those between jobs. The data suggests one out of every five young Koreans is without a decent job.
In contrast, Japan Inc. has to fight to hire as it has an average 1.5 job openings for every applicant. The U.S. boasts near-perfect employment and has raised interest rates. The job boon is back because the two governments have radically removed regulations and cut corporate taxes to promote a benign business environment for investment and hiring.
President Moon Jae-in and his liberal government also vowed to deliver jobs and grow incomes. But its prescription went the entirely opposite direction as it trots out one anti-business action after another. Employers are arm-twisted to push up the minimum wage by double digits, put contract workers on the permanent payroll, expand workers’ base salary scope, scrap performance-based pay and dismissals, pay up more corporate taxes and cut their work hours.
They can hardly think of hiring when they should scale back for their increased labor costs. As a result, precarious jobs have become even more precarious. Employers are increasingly shedding their staff for cleaning and security, who have been paid on an hourly basis, ahead of the spike in minimum wage.
Meanwhile, the yawning stretch in household debt shows no sign of easing. Household debt increased by 10.1 trillion won ($9.2 billion) last month and is expected to hit 1,450 trillion won by the end of this month regardless of an expected hike in the base interest rate sooner or later.
Since jobs and income do not increase, consumers have to take out more loans. The economy moves on people’s sentiment.
The Moon Jae-in administration must stop and pay heed to the shrieking voices of the market before its anti-business policy causes lasting casualties on the economy.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14, Page 38
어제 통계청에 따르면 지난달 청년실업률이 9.2%를 기록해 같은 달 기준으로 1999년 통계 작성 이래 최고치를 기록했다. 체감실업률은 21.4%에 달한다. 청년 다섯 중 한 명이 실업 상태라는 의미다. 취업자 증가폭도 두 달 연속 20만 명대로 떨어졌다.
한국만 이러고 있는 걸까. 전혀 그렇지 않다. 일본은 구인배율이 1.5배까지 치솟자 기업들이 사람 구하기 전쟁에 나선 데 이어 최근에는 구직자 쟁탈전까지 벌어지고 있다. 미국도 선진국 경제구조에선 완전고용에 가까울 만큼 실업률이 뚝 떨어져 인플레이션을 우려한 선제적 금리 인상에 박차를 가하고 있다. 두 나라 모두 과감한 규제완화와 경쟁적인 법인세 인하 정책이 기업 투자와 고용 확대의 선순환을 불러오고 있다.
반면 ‘일자리 정부’를 표방하며 청와대에 일자리 상황판까지 설치한 이 정부는 하루가 멀다하고 고용의 주체인 기업들의 손발을 꽁꽁 묶고 있다. 최저임금 과속 인상, 비정규직의 정규직화, 통상임금의 범위 확대, 고용 유연성을 위한 ‘양대지침’의 폐기, 법인세 인상, 근로시간 단축을 강행하면서 기업들의 혼을 빼놓고 있다. 고용은커녕 사람을 오히려 줄여야 할 판이다. 더 큰 문제는 음식ㆍ숙박ㆍ경비ㆍ청소 같은 저임금 근로자부터 줄줄이 일자리를 잃고 있다는 점이다. 최저임금 과속 인상의 역설이 아니겠는가.
올 9월 1419조원을 기록한 가계부채가 계속 불어나는 것도 불안요인이다. 어제 한국은행에 따르면 지난달 가계부채는 올 들어 최대 폭인 10조1000억원 늘어났다. 연말에는 1450조원에 달할 전망이다. 금리는 오르고 있는데 가계부채 열차의 폭주가 계속되고 있는 것이다. 일자리가 안 늘고 소득이 오르지 않으니 채무만 쌓이는 것이다. 경제는 심리라고 했다. 문 정부는 이제라도 시장의 목소리에 귀를 기울여 반기업 정책의 역습을 막아야 한다.