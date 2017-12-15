A savage welcome (kor)

President Moon Jae-in’s first state visit to China has been overshadowed by an appalling use of force by Chinese security. Members of the Korean press corps covering Moon’s visit to China have been injured after being assaulted by security guards. The guards punched and kicked a Korean reporter and pushed Blue House officials trying to stop the beating. We are dumbfounded and enraged at such violence against visitors.
The press often get into scuffles with security guards. Such scenes can turn intense and even violent in the heat of the moment. But the situation in Beijing was entirely different. Korean reporters were assaulted several times and the victims were seriously injured on their faces and heads. The incident took place while Moon took a tour of Korean corporate booths at a trade fair.
When the press was stopped by Chinese security, they showed the press permits that authorize them to follow the president closely. When one complained, the guards grabbed and pushed him to the floor. The reporter could not get up for several minutes. When another reporter protested, he was taken to a corner and beaten by a group of guards. They kicked him so hard that the reporter had to be taken to a hospital. Blue House officials trying to stop them were also shoved away.
The president is on a state visit, the highest level of protocol in hosting a country’s leader. The entire entourage including the press must be treated as invited guests. We are outraged by the rude welcome. A cold-shoulder by Beijing was anticipated to some extent. In advance it was decided that there would be no joint press conference or statement after summit talks and Moon was greeted at the airport by a vice ministerial-level official. He was not invited to a lunch meeting with Premier Li Keqiang. The Chinese, who value treating their guests with hearty meals, did not offer the Korean president as many as it should.
We must not let this incident go. The Chinese state media has been equally rude. The Global Times said some Korean media were not helping improve bilateral ties by finding fault with Beijing’s treatment of Moon. Seoul must demand thorough and responsible actions from Beijing. China must investigate and punish the assailants in this incident and offer a genuine apology to the victims. The government must also be stern with the case regardless of the president’s agenda in Beijing. Who would have confidence in a president and government if they turn a blind eye to their own people getting beaten up before their own eyes?
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 15, Page 38
중국에 집단 구타당한 문 대통령 수행 취재진
손님 폭행하는 중국 행태에 충격과 분노 일고
방중 성과 누 될까 걱정하는 정부는 개탄스러워
문재인 대통령의 첫 중국 방문이 뜻밖의 폭력 사건으로 얼룩지고 말았다. 문 대통령 방중을 취재하던 한국 기자단이 어제 중국 공안(公安, 경찰)이 지휘하는 경호원들에게 집단 구타당하는 어이없는 사고가 발생한 것이다. 대통령을 수행하는 기자들에게 폭행을 가하고, 또 이를 말리던 청와대 관계자들에게까지 손길을 뻗었다는 점에서 우리는 충격을 금할 수 없다. 놀라고 또 분노하지 않을 수 없는 것이다.
기자와 경호원 사이에 실랑이가 일고 때론 몸싸움까지 벌어지는 건 취재 현장에서 다반사다. 취재 열기와 경호 책임이 부딪친 결과다. 그러나 이번엔 경우가 다르다. 한국 기자들은 한 차례도 아닌 두 차례에 걸쳐 폭행을 당했고, 폭력을 휘두른 정도가 안구 출혈을 가져올 정도로 심각하기 때문이다. 사고는 문 대통령이 어제 오전 ‘한 〮중 경제 〮무역 파트너십’ 개막식에 참석한 뒤 격려차 한국 기업들의 부스를 방문하는 과정에서 발생했다.
우리 취재진이 문 대통령 가까이 접근하는 걸 막아서는 중국 경호원에게 ‘근접취재 비표’를 제시하며 항의하자 이들은 기자의 멱살을 잡아 뒤로 밀쳐 넘어뜨렸다. 충격에 기자가 한동안 일어서지 못할 정도였다. 몇 분 뒤 역시 항의하는 또 다른 기자를 이번엔 15명 가량의 경호원이 아예 구석으로 끌고 가 집단으로 폭행했다. 쓰러진 기자를 발로 짓밟아 “큰 병원으로 옮겨야 할 정도”(청와대 의무대장)의 상태가 됐다. 중국 경호원들은 이를 말리던 청와대 관계자들도 내팽개치는 무례를 범했다.
문 대통령 방중은 정상외교에서도 가장 격이 높은 국빈(國賓) 방문이다. 기자 포함해 수행원 모두가 귀한 손님이다. 한데 도대체 이런 손님맞이가 어디 있나. 기가 막혀 말이 안 나온다. 사실 문 대통령 이번 방중은 중국의 홀대 여부로 진작부터 도마에 올라 있었다. 정상회담 이후 공동성명도 없고, 공항에 마중 나온 이도 차관보급 인사라 격이 떨어진다는 이야기가 나왔다. 특히 리커창 총리와 오찬이 잡히지 않은 건 부끄럽기까지 하다. 먹는 걸 하늘로 여기는 중국에서 손님 접대의 1번은 식사 초대다. 중국에서 문 대통령 혼자 밥 먹어야 하는 상황이라는 ‘외교 혼밥’ 개탄이 나오게 된 이유다.
이번 폭행이 우발적 사건이 아니라 중국 당국의 오만한 심사를 반영한 건 아닌지도 따져볼 일이다. 이날 중국 환구시보가 ‘일부 한국 매체가 문 대통령에 대한 중국의 예우를 문제 삼으며 양국 관계 회복에 찬물을 끼얹고 있다’고 보도할 정도로 한국 언론의 보도에 대한 중국의 불만이 팽배해 있기 때문이다. 우리는 중국 당국의 책임 있는 조치를 촉구한다. 폭력을 휘두른 자들을 엄벌하고 부상자들에 대한 진심 어린 사과와 성의 있는 치료에 임해야 한다. 아울러 이번 사건 처리에 나서는 우리 정부의 안이한 행태를 지적하지 않을 수 없다. “시간을 갖고 보도해 달라”는 청와대 관계자의 주문에서 문 대통령 방중 성과에 누가 되지 않게 하려는 얄팍함이 보이기 때문이다. 자국민이 매맞는 것도 제대로 챙기지 못한다면 누가 그 정부를 믿고 따르겠는가.