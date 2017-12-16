Song Joong-ki chosen as top actor

The “Descendants of the Sun” star Song Joong-ki has been chosen as the top television actor of the year in an annual poll released Thursday.Gallup Korea asked 1,700 people aged 13 and over across the country between Nov. 8 to 28 and Song took the top spot, gaining 17.9 percent of the total votes.His wife and co-star of the same drama, Song Hye-kyo, came in third with 9.5 percent of the votes.The two have not appeared on any television dramas this year, one year after becoming stars across Asia for their lead roles in the military romance series. The couple made headlines for getting married in October.Those surveyed were asked to select the two TV actors they think have shined the most. Actor Gong Yoo of the popular TV series “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God” came in second with a 10.1 percent.Park Bo-gum, the star of “Love In the Moonlight,” was fourth. He garnered 8.3 percent of the total votes. He had a strong presence although he did not do any TV show after “Love in the Moonlight” became a sensation last year.He was followed by Lee Jong-suk with 7.0 percent and Bae Suzy with 4.3 percent, who both co-starred in “While You Were Sleeping,” while Kim Hee-sun of “Women of Dignity” was in seventh place.Meanwhile, Gallup said there was no mega-hit Korean drama this year.“In 2017, we had several dramas which were well-received, but [there were] no mega-hit series like ‘Descendants of the Sun,’ which was a smash hit both in and out of the country last year, or ‘Guardian,’ which ended in January,” the company said. “The strikes at KBS and MBC in the second half of the year appear to be part of the reason.”Yonhap