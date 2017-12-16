[앵커브리핑] '부끄러운 줄 알아야지!' (“You should be ashamed of yourself!)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작합니다.This is today’s Anchor Briefing.장면 1입니다.Scene one."부끄러운 줄 알아야지…"“You should be ashamed of yourself…”2006년 12월 21일이었습니다. 당시 노무현 대통령은 민주평통자문회의 상임위원회 연설에서 고위 군 관계자들을 강하게 질타했습니다.It was Dec. 21, 2006. On this day, former president Roh Moo-hyun criticized high-ranking military officials during a speech at The National Unification Advisory Council Standing Committee.군 전시작전통제권 환수 문제로 첨예하게 맞섰던 시절에, 전직 국방장관들과 장성들 사이에서는 조기 환수는 안 된다는 주장이 팽배했지요.As the issue regarding the Wartime Operational Control’sreached its peak, the former ministers and generals of the Ministry of National Defense argued that early redemption was not an option for them.*redemption: 환수당시 대통령의 연설은 격렬했습니다. 그 질타에는 그동안 막대했던 국방 예산이 다 어디로 날아갔느냐는 힐난이 섞여 있었습니다.The president’sspeech contained fury andfor how the officials had spentamounts of the national defense budget.*intense: 격렬하다*reproach: 책망*colossal: 막대한어떤 이들에게는 불편한 장면이었겠지만 시민들에게는 매우 인상적이었던 한 장면으로 남았습니다.For some, the scene may be uncomfortable, but it left aimpression upon the citizens of Korea.*formidable: 어마어마한다음, 장면 2입니다.Scene two.그로부터 9년 뒤인 2015년 9월 방위사업청 국정감사장에서는 실소가 터져 나왔습니다.Nine years after President Noh’s speech, laughter burst from the Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s (DAPA) parliamentary hearing on September 2015.[백군기 당시 새정치민주연합 의원 (국정감사 2015년 9월 17일) : 방산비리가 참 심각하죠? 대표적인 사례가 어떤 거라고 봅니까.][Baek Gun-gi, former New Politics Alliance for Democracy congressman (Sep. 17, 2015 Parliamentary hearing): The corruption related to DAPA is a severe situation. Can you give us an example of such corruption?][장명진 당시 방위사업청장 (국정감사 2015년 9월 17일) : 하도 많아서…][Jang Myeong-jin, former minister of DAPA (Sep. 17, 2015 Parliamentary hearing): There’s too many to pick…]'하도 많아서…' 머뭇거리던 당시 방위사업청장이 생각지도 못한 답변을 내놓았고… 좌중은 그저 웃을 수밖에 없었던 씁쓸한 풍경…Theformer minister gave an answer that no one expected, “too many to count…” and the crowd could only laugh at this bitter scene…*hesitant: 머뭇거리는총알에 뚫리는 방탄조끼와 물이 새는 전투화, 95만 원에 구매한 만 원짜리 USB, 소총에 숭숭 뚫리는 육군 기동 헬기와 낚시용 탐지기를 장착한 통영함. 그 밖에도 금품수수 혐의로 줄줄이 구속기소된 군을 대표했던 얼굴들.Bulletproof vests penetrable by bullets, combat boots that leak, a 10,000 won ($9.19) USB that the ministry purchased for 950,000 won, military helicopters which areagainst rifles, and ATS-31, a Tongyeong-class salvage and rescue ship that is equipped with radar suitable only for fishing. Because of these embarrassments, the faces that represented the ROK military wereand detained for corruption.*helpless: 무력한*indict: 기소하다적을 이롭게 만든다는 이적행위가 따지고 보면 별다른 것이 아님을 우리는 그 '하도 많은' 사례들을 통해 이미 접하고 있었던 것은 아니었을까…We have already found out through those cases that have, which serve the interests of our enemies, are rising from within, not from the outside source.*accumulate: 축적하다장면 3입니다.Scene three.그렇게 '하도 많아서…' 방위사업청장조차 헤아리기 힘들었다는 방산비리에는 또 다른 반전이 숨겨져 있었습니다.There was another twist in the plot hidden within the DAPA corruption case in which the former minister said “there are too much corruption to keep track of.”"하나도 없었다"“There is no corruption.”지난 90년대 율곡사업 비리와 같은 엄청난 사건은 물론이고 2000년대 이후 아홉 건에 달하는 굵직굵직했던 방산비리 사건에 대해 환수를 위한 민사 소송을 진행한 것은 0건. 오늘(11일) 저희 JTBC가 보도한 내용입니다.According the data, there are currently zero civil suits for redemption against the nine DAPA corruption cases which have been occurred since 2000, and of course, no suits against the Yulgok Project scandal in the 1990s either. This is what JTBC reported today, Dec. 11.관련 부처들은 비리가 드러났어도, 천문학적인 세금이 공중으로 날아갔어도, 별다른 환수 노력을 기울이지 않았다는 사실입니다.Although the related departments’ corruption wasand an unbelievable amount of taxes disappeared into the thin air, they didn’t do much to recover them.*unveil: 벗기다안보를 걱정한다지만, 사실은 안보에 구멍을, 그것도 커다랗게 내고 있던 사람들…Those who claimed that they were most concerned about security were actually the ones who were leaving the biggest holes in national security…장면 1,2,3은 그렇게 다른 듯 닮아 있다는 얘기….Which means that although scene one, two, and three, were all different situations, they were very similar …오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.That is all for today’s Anchor Briefing.Broadcast on December 11, 2017Translated for December 14, 2017Translated and edited by Lee Jae-lim and Brolley Genster.