블랙프라이데이 심리학

미국 최대 쇼핑 성수기인 블랙프라이데이. 천막을 쳐 밤샘 줄서기 경쟁을 벌이고, 백화점 문이 열리자마자 100m 경주를 방불케 하는 ‘도어 버스터’ 행사 등 갖가지 진풍경을 빚어냈다. 올해 블랙프라이데이인 지난 24일에도 규모 면에서 예전만큼은 못하지만 이 같은 진풍경이 일부 백화점과 쇼핑몰에서 연출됐다. 뉴욕 맨해튼의 로드&테일러 백화점은 선착순 500명에게 20달러 기프트카드를 내걸기도 했다.그동안 블랙프라이데이는 각종 연구의 대상이 됐다. 20%대 세일은 기본이고, 60% 이상을 웃도는 파격 세일이 난무하는 일종의 극한 상황이 연출되는 만큼 인간의 본성을 연구하는 심리학자에게도 좋은 소재가 됐다.인디애나대의 샤론 레넌 교수는 블랙프라이데이 쇼핑몰에서 일부 고객들이 남의 카트에 담긴 물건을 놓고 다툼을 벌이는 것은 물론이고, 직원에게 소리치는 비정상적 행위를 눈여겨봤다. 비슷한 경험을 지닌 189명의 쇼핑객에게 물은 결과 자신이 불평등한 상황에 처했다는 느낌이 비정상적인 행동으로 이끌었다는 결론을 내렸다. 줄 서 있는 상황에서 새치기를 당했다고 느끼거나, 자신이 보는 앞에서 선착순 마감이 이뤄지는 경우 등이다. 이런 현상은 고학력 백인 여성에게서 주로 나타났다.노던켄터키대 브리짓 니콜스 교수는 진열된 상품이 부족해 자신에게 기회가 오지 않는 현상이 닥칠 때 ‘경쟁적 흥분’ 상태를 촉발한다는 논문을 발표했다. 블랙프라이데이 쇼핑에서는 승자와 패자가 양산되는 만큼 경쟁적 흥분에 쉽게 빠져든다는 것이다. 그러면서 니콜스 교수는 쇼핑객들이 쇼핑을 게임으로 받아들이면서 게임의 결과를 공유해 주변과 결속이 강해진다는 결론을 내렸다. 이른바 SNS상에서의 ‘수다’와 ‘퍼 나르기’가 여기에 해당한다. 결국 불평등한 상황을 연출한 백화점이나 쇼핑몰은 대다수의 패자와 그 지인들에게 불평등하다는 인상을 심어 장기적으로는 손님 유치에 마이너스로 작용하게 된다는 설명이다.이 같은 인식이 일부 반영된 측면도 있겠지만 올해 블랙프라이데이 쇼핑의 대세는 온라인 쇼핑 중에서도 모바일 쇼핑이었다. 애플페이•삼성페이•페이팔 등 각종 결제 인프라가 손쉽게 갖춰졌고, 사진 공유가 간결한 특성이 한몫했다는 평가다. 데스크톱이나 노트북PC를 켤 필요가 없어진 것이다.니콜스 교수는 파격 세일에 목매는 쇼핑객에게 “올해 부족했던 세일 상품은 내년 1월에 풍족하게 공급되는 수순을 밟아 온 만큼 크게 실망할 필요가 없다”고 충고했다. 특히 블랙프라이데이 세일 행사가 승자와 패자를 가르는 게임이라고 여긴다면 그것이야말로 유통업체의 노림수에 놀아난 결과라고 덧붙였다. 안 사도 될 물건을 싸게 샀거나 또는 못 샀다고 흥분하는 국내 쇼퍼 홀릭들에게도 의미하는 바가 적지 않을 것이다.심재우 뉴욕 특파원Black Friday has been ⓐ. ⓑfrequently offered, and some items are discounted by 60 percent or more. Psychologists ⓒin this extreme shopping frenzy.→ 그동안 블랙프라이데이는 각종 연구의 대상이 됐다. 20%대 세일은 기본이고, 60% 이상을 웃도는 파격 세일이 난무하는 일종의 극한 상황이 연출되는 만큼 인간의 본성을 연구하는 심리학자에게도 좋은 소재가 됐다.ⓐ a subject of various studies → the subject of various studies 여러 연구의 공통된 하나의 주제를 뜻하므로 정관사 the를 써야함ⓑ 20 percent discount is → 20 percent discounts are 개념이 아니라 여러 사례, 복수로ⓒ study → have studied 현재뿐만 아니라 과거에도 해당되는 내용이므로 현재완료로ⓓ the human behavior → human behavior 한정되는 특정한 행동이 아니므로 정관사 the 삭제Black Friday has been ⓐ. While ⓑfrequently offered, some items are discounted by 60 percent or more. Psychologists ⓒin this extreme shopping frenzy.Professor Bridget Nichols at Northern Kentucky University published a paper ⓐshoppers experience “consumer competitive arousal” when the products on display are not sufficient and not all shoppers get to buy them. Black Friday shopping has “winners” and “losers” and shoppers feel the competitive urgency. Professor Nichola also pointed out that shoppers ⓑand share the result with other people to form stronger solidarity. The chats and postings online make the game ever more fun. in the end, the department stores and shopping malls that created the inequitable situations give most of the losers and their friends unfavorable ⓒand ⓓnegative long-term damage on ⓔ→ 노던켄터키대 브리짓 니콜스 교수는 진열된 상품이 부족해 자신에게 기회가 오지 않는 현상이 닥칠 때 ‘경쟁적 흥분’ 상태를 촉발한다는 논문을 발표했다. 블랙프라이데이 쇼핑에서는 승자와 패자가 양산되는 만큼 경쟁적 흥분에 쉽게 빠져든다는 것이다. 그러면서 니콜스 교수는 쇼핑객들이 쇼핑을 게임으로 받아들이면서 게임의 결과를 공유해 주변과 결속이 강해진다는 결론을 내렸다. 이른바 SNS상에서의 ‘수다’와 ‘퍼 나르기’가 여기에 해당한다. 결국 불평등한 상황을 연출한 백화점이나 쇼핑몰은 대다수의 패자와 그 지인들에게 불평등하다는 인상을 심어 장기적으로는 손님 유치에 마이너스로 작용하게 된다는 설명이다.ⓐ that → that said 동격 that절은 fact, idea 같은 개념어 뒤에서 설명하는 기능을 함, 논문 a paper는 개념어가 아님, said를 첨가하여 that을 관계대명사로 씀ⓑ consider shopping as a game → consider shopping a game as 생략가능ⓒ impression → impressions 여러 사례가 있을 수 있는 경우이므로 복수로ⓓ have → get have damage는 손상을 입은 상태에 초점을 맞추는 반면 get damage는 손상을 입게 되는 것을 표현함ⓔ reputation → their reputation 의미상 소유격 필요Professor Bridget Nichols at Northern Kentucky University published a paper ⓐshoppers experience “consumer competitive arousal” when the products on display are not sufficient and not all shoppers get to buy them. Black Friday shopping has “winners” and “losers,” and shoppers feel the competitive urgency. Professor Nichols also pointed out that shoppers ⓑand share the result with other people to form stronger solidarity. The chats and postings online make the game ever more fun. In the end, the department stores and shopping malls that created the inequitable situations give most of the losers and their friends unfavorable ⓒand ⓓnegative long-term damage to ⓔ