To Stop North Korea, Act Like Israel

The news last week from the Korean Peninsula about yet another ballistic missile launch was déjà vu all over again. This one had an estimated range of 8,100 miles — long enough to hit Washington, D.C., or anywhere else in the continental United States. President Trump responded with angry tweets, but Kim Jong-un has good reason to be cocky. The strongman knows all too well that a military response is highly unlikely. There are some 8,000 North Korean cannons and rocket launchers aimed at Seoul, in effect holding the approximately 10 million inhabitants of that city hostage. All sides realize that the human and economic costs of another Korean war are simply unfathomable. Several American presidents have tried to persuade the Kim dynasty to abandon its nuclear ambitions, through a combination of sanctions and negotiations. But these efforts have been unsuccessful. In part that’s because the Kim family never ran North Korea like a normal nation. Even in a rogue nation like Iran, the vise of economic embargoes can force hard-liners to change their behavior. Not so with North Korea, which has been able to skirt sanctions and United Nations resolutions because it is run more like a Mafia fief than a state.미국의 역대 대통령들은 북한 왕조의 핵 개발 야욕을 중단시키려고 때로는 협상도 하고, 때로는 제재도 했다. 모두 성공하지 못했다. 미국이 이란과 같은 불량국가에 강력한 제재를 가하면 테헤란의 강경파조차 어쩔 수 없이 태도를 바꾼다. 그러나 북한은 미국의 제재와 유엔 결의를 교묘하게 피할 수 있다.The North’s criminal empire is vast and global. According to the Strategic Studies Institute, it includes narcotics trafficking and the counterfeiting of United States currency. North Korea has also been accused of the online hacking of bank accounts; the sale of nuclear know-how; black-market arms sales, including scud and other missiles to Hezbollah, Iran, Syria, Eritrea and other nations; and a whole military enterprise set up to steal crypto currencies.북한은 일반적인 국가라기보다 봉건적 마피아 집단에 가깝기 때문이다. 북한이란 범죄의 제국은 전 세계를 무대로 마약 거래, 달러 위조, 금융계좌 해킹, 핵 기술과 스커드 미사일 확산 등 상상할 수 있는 모든 악행을 거리낌없이 자행한다. 북한 학생들은 양귀비 농장 노동에 동원되고, 국유 상선이 달러 현금과 밀수품을 싣고 돌아다니며, 외교관이 헤로인 밀수를 한다.This criminal syndicate is run out of North Korea’s mysterious Office 39, a bureau that, according to the Treasury Department, “provides critical support to North Korean leadership in part through engaging in illicit economic activities.” Every cog of the nation’s machinery is mobilized to facilitate the regime’s racketeering: Defectors have described schoolchildren working in poppy fields; they say cash and smuggled goods are brought in on state-owned merchant vessels; and diplomats peddle heroin. Crime is North Korea’s national industry.범죄야말로 북한을 지탱해 주는 국영산업인 셈이다. 전 국가적 차원에서 자행되는 북한의 범죄를 진두 지휘하는 건 베일에 싸인 노동당 39호실이다.As in any organized crime entity, the underbosses keep Mr. Kim’s regime afloat. Their loyalty has been bought and paid for with lavish wealth and privilege. So far, these crime bosses have been masterful at circumventing the sanctions that have primarily hurt the enslaved North Korean population. That’s why the United States and its allies ought to take a page from an Israeli playbook and wage financial warfare against Mr. Kim and his cabal. The notion behind using money as a weapon against terrorism belonged to Meir Dagan, a legendary soldier and spymaster who developed the idea in the nascent days of Israel’s fight against Hamas and terror groups supported by Yasir Arafat’s Palestinian Authority. Mr. Dagan rightly believed that money was the oxygen that fueled the groups’ suicide bombing campaign against Israel. If Israeli security services could suffocate the funds that paid for the bloodshed, the attacks would stop.그래서 제안한다. 미국과 (한국•일본 등) 동맹국들은 이스라엘의 사례를 교훈 삼아 김정은과 그의 친위대를 상대로 금융전쟁을 개시해야 한다. 이는 10대 모사드 국장 메이어 다간(2002~2011년)의 아이디어다. 하마스를 비롯한 테러 단체들의 자살폭탄 공격이 기승을 부렸던 시점에 모사드 국장이 된 다간은 팔레스타인 자치정부가 하마스를 비밀리에 지원하는 구조를 끊기 위해 양측 간의 돈거래를 못 하게 하는 작전에 돌입했다. 하마스의 돈줄을 없애야 자살폭탄 테러를 근절할 수 있다고 봤기 때문이다.In 1996, Mr. Dagan created a task force code-named Harpoon that mobilized government agencies to focus on the money reaching terror cells from state sponsors and international charities. When Mr. Dagan became head of the Mossad, in 2002, Harpoon became an operational unit inside Israeli intelligence. His spies used the same aggressive action and imaginative chutzpah that had made the Mossad a storied force to follow those funds and to go after Mr. Arafat’s millions and the charities around the world that funneled cash into Hamas’s coffers. Harpoon targeted the banks that held accounts belonging to Palestinian terrorist commanders, and the unit encouraged lawyers — including me — to launch suits in United States federal court seeking monetary damages for victims of state sponsors of terror so that countries like Syria, Iran and even North Korea would realize that the costs of blowing up buses outweighed the political ends the carnage hoped to achieve. The combined espionage, military and legal offensive helped end the intifada by making it too expensive to continue.다간의 지휘 아래 이스라엘 스파이들은 하마스 금고로 들어가는 야세르 아라파트 팔레스타인 자치정부 수반의 비자금 계좌에 접근했다. 이 계좌엔 전 세계 자선재단으로부터 흘러 들어온 거액의 자금이 달러로 축적돼 있었다. 이 정보를 바탕으로 모사드는 ‘하푼(Harpoon: 고래 잡는 작살)’으로 명명된 금융작전을 통해 아라파트 계좌로부터 돈을 송금받은 하마스 보스의 계좌를 발견했다. 테러집단의 보스에게 계좌를 열어준 은행이 하푼의 타깃이 됐다. 하푼은 이 은행에 대해 테러 피해 보상금을 지불하라는 소송을 미 연방법원에 제기했다. 필자도 이 소송에 하푼 측 변호사로 참여했다. 이로 인해 하마스와 거래하는 은행은 경을 치게 된다는 원칙이 확립됐다. 테러집단이 감당할 수 없을 정도로 테러의 가격표를 비싸게 만든 것이다. 그 뒤 하마스의 테러 활동은 눈에 띄게 줄어들었다.The unit’s greatest success came several years after the intifada, during the Second Lebanon War, when Mr. Dagan urged the Israeli Air Force to destroy the banks where Hezbollah kept its cash. Although Hezbollah, the Iranian-supported Lebanese terrorist group, received hundreds of millions of dollars a year from Tehran, it was a global criminal enterprise involved in everything from cocaine trafficking to stealing cars and money laundering. These activities funded its operations against Israel and against American forces in Iraq. With the assistance of branches of the United States government, including the Department of Justice and the Treasury Department, Harpoon went after Hezbollah’s cocaine business in Venezuela and in Lebanon, as well as its money-laundering activities in West Africa and America. Brilliant operations and cons were carried out against Hezbollah’s captains — operations that ultimately stripped them of the vast fortunes they had assembled over the years. And when the Hezbollah hierarchy was cash strapped, Harpoon targeted the financial institutions that allowed the terrorists to move their cash across continents, ultimately shutting down the Lebanese Canadian Bank, one of the largest banks in the Middle East. It took the Syrian Civil War, and Hezbollah’s enormous military involvement on behalf of the Assad regime on Tehran’s tab, to provide the Party of God with a financial lifeline. But the fact remains that one of the results of Israel’s financial war against Hezbollah has been that Israel’s northern border has remained relatively quiet for more than 11 years.하푼의 또 다른 큰 성과는 2006년 제2차 레바논 전쟁 중 일어났다. 다간이 입수한 정보에 따라 이스라엘 공군이 레바논 테러집단 헤즈볼라의 비자금을 예치한 은행을 폭파시킨 것이다. 하푼은 헤즈볼라가 베네수엘라와 레바논 등지에서 코카인 밀수로 번 돈을 서아프리카와 미국에서 세탁한 뒤 테러 자금으로 쓴다는 정보를 파악했다. 이를 바탕으로 정교한 공작을 펼친 끝에 하푼은 헤즈볼라의 돈줄을 틀어막는 데 성공했다. 헤즈볼라 중간 보스들의 비자금을 유통시킨 은행들을 찾아내 ‘돈세탁 기관’으로 지정한 것이다. 그 결과 중동 최대 은행의 하나였던 레바논-캐나다 은행이 문을 닫고 말았다. 이렇게 모사드가 금융전쟁에서 승리하면서 헤즈볼라의 이스라엘 공격은 급감했다.Most military commanders acknowledge that there are very few, if any, feasible solutions to today’s standoff with Pyongyang. The only effective path is to unleash an offensive press against Kim’s inner circle. The United States must take the lead by ramping up a covert campaign against the regime’s criminal enterprises. This effort ought to include a full-court press of dirty tricks, coercion, heavy-handed threats and even direct action, all covert and deniable, against Kim’s financial wizards who handle the finances, dispense the narcotics and hijack Bitcoins. Such tradecraft must also be applied outside North Korea and Asia against the businesses and banks in Europe, South America and elsewhere that enable Kim’s criminal empire to flourish; bankers and businessmen are less likely to have the mettle to resist a late-night visit by men who could ruin their lives. And as North Korea is recognized as a state sponsor of terror, helping groups like Hezbollah with arms and expertise, a numbing slew of lawsuits should be filed seeking damages; those damages will result in the forfeiture of North Korean assets — open and hidden — around the world.북한에도 같은 작전을 벌여야 한다. 북핵을 군사옵션으로 해결하는 건 불가능에 가깝다. 김정은과 그의 측근들의 자금을 공격하는 방안밖에 없다. 미국이 이 같은 대북 금융전쟁에 앞장서야 한다. 김정은의 비자금을 관리하는 39호실 등 금고지기와 산하 위장기업에 대해 전방위로 압박을 가해야 한다. 또 북한에 대한 금융 공격을 동북아시아 지역에 한정시키지 말고 유럽과 남미까지 범위를 넓혀 김정은과 협조하는 전 세계 모든 금융기관을 제재해야 한다. 김정은과 거래를 계속하면 자신의 회사가 문을 닫게 될 수 있는 상황에서 저항할 금융인이나 기업가는 드물다. 게다가 북한은 지난달 미 국무부의 테러 지원국 리스트에 재차 오른 상태다. 이를 근거로 미국은 북한 돈을 예치한 은행에 소송을 걸어 천문학적인 배상금을 물게 할 수 있다. 이어 그 은행에 예치된 북한의 자산을 압류하면 평양은 엄청난 고통을 받게 된다.Sanctions alone will not work. They have done nothing to stop the missile tests and the saber rattling. Only when the money dries up will the loyalty of the men in Kim’s inner circle be compromised and cut away. 북한은 경제 제재에도 미사일 발사를 멈추지 않았다. 해결책은 하나다. 북한의 돈줄을 말려야 김정은 부하들의 충성심이 사라져 평양의 독재자를 고립시킬 수 있다. 그러면 김정은은 도발 대신 협상에 나서지 않을 수 없게 될 것이다. 그래도 금융작전을 하지 않겠다면? 전면전밖에는 답이 없을 것이다.