Relax, You Don’t Need to ‘Eat Clean’

We talk about food in the negative: What we shouldn’t eat, what we’ll regret later, what’s evil, dangerously tempting, unhealthy.우리는 항상 음식을 부정적인 시각으로 바라본다. “먹으면 안 돼”, “먹고 나서 후회할 거야”, “몸에 나빠”, “도저히 유혹을 뿌리칠 수 없어” 등등.The effects are more insidious than any overindulgent amount of “bad food” can ever be. By fretting about food, we turn occasions for comfort and joy into sources of fear and anxiety. And when we avoid certain foods, we usually compensate by consuming too much of others.사실 이런 부정적인 시각이 소위 말하는 ‘나쁜 음식’보다 훨씬 더 위험하다. 우리도 모르는 새 우리의 삶을 좀먹기 때문이다. 음식에 대해 끊임없이 걱정하고 초조해하면서 행복과 즐거움을 느껴야 하는 순간마저 두려움과 불안감으로 얼룩진다. 무엇보다 특정 음식을 억지로 피하면, 대개 신체의 보상 작용으로 다른 음식을 과잉 섭취하게 되곤 한다.All of this happens under the guise of science. But a closer look at the research behind our food fears shows that many of our most demonized foods are actually fine for us. Taken to extremes, of course, dietary choices can be harmful — but that logic cuts both ways.과학이라는 이름 아래 음식에 대한 공포가 조장됐다. 실제 연구 결과를 자세히 들여다보면, 우리가 죄악시하는 음식 대부분이 이미 건강에 무해하다고 판명 났다. 물론, 식습관 조절이 아예 이뤄지지 않는다면 건강을 해칠 수 있다. 하지만 과유불급이라는 말이 있듯, 과도한 음식 제한 또한 바람직하지 못하다.Consider salt. It’s true that, if people with high blood pressure consume a lot of salt, it can lead to cardiovascular events like heart attacks. It’s also true that salt is overused in processed foods. But the average American consumes just over three grams of sodium per day, which is actually in the sweet spot for health.소금을 예로 들어 보자. 고혈압 환자들은 다량의 소금을 섭취하면 심장마비 등 심혈관계 문제를 겪을 수 있다. 가공식품의 나트륨 함량이 높다는 것도 잘 알려진 사실이다. 하지만 현재 미국인의 하루 평균 나트륨 섭취량은 3g을 살짝 웃도는데, 이는 건강 유지에 필요한 적정 수준이다.Eating too little salt may be just as dangerous as eating too much. This is especially true for the majority of people who don’t have high blood pressure. Regardless, experts continue to push for lower recommendations.소금 섭취 부족은 과잉 섭취만큼이나 위험하다. 특히 고혈압이 아닌 대부분 사람은 나트륨이 부족하면 건강상 심각한 문제가 생길 수 있다. 그런데도 전문가들은 계속해서 소금 섭취를 줄이라고 권고한다.Many of the doctors and nutritionists who recommend avoiding certain foods fail to properly explain the magnitude of their risks. In some studies, processed red meat in large amounts is associated with an increased relative risk of developing cancer. The absolute risk, however, is often quite small. If I ate an extra serving of bacon a day, every day, my lifetime risk of colon cancer would go up less than one-half of 1 percent. Even then, it’s debatable.많은 의사와 영양사들이 건강에 위험하다는 이유로 특정 음식을 피하라고 권고하지만, 정확히 얼마나 위험하다는 것인지 제대로 설명하지 않는다. 일부 연구는 붉은색 가공육을 많이 먹으면 암에 걸릴 상대적 확률이 높아진다는 결과를 내놓았다. 하지만 암에 걸릴 절대적 확률로 따지면 사실 그 차이는 미미하다. 만약 오늘부터 매일 베이컨 1인분을 추가로 섭취한다고 해도 평생 대장암에 걸릴 확률은 0.5% 미만으로 증가하며, 이조차도 논란의 여지가 있는 수치다.Nevertheless, we’ve become more and more susceptible to arguments that we must avoid certain foods completely. When one panic-du-jour wanes, we find another focus for our fears. We demonized fats. Then cholesterol. Then meat.우리는 특정 음식을 식단에서 완전히 제거해야 한다는 주장에 점점 빠져들면서 두려움의 대상이 될 다음 타깃을 찾아내는 데 혈안이 되어 있다. 처음에는 지방, 그다음은 콜레스테롤, 이제 육류에까지 “나쁘다”는 꼬리표가 붙었다.For some people in recent years, gluten has become the enemy, even though wheat accounts for about 20 percent of the calories consumed worldwide, more than pretty much any other food. Fewer than 1 percent of people in the United States have a wheat allergy, and fewer than 1 percent have celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that requires sufferers to abstain from gluten. Gluten sensitivity (the catchall disorder that leads many Americans to abstain from gluten) is not well defined, and most people who self-diagnose don’t meet the criteria.최근 몇 년 사이에는 글루텐이 새로운 공공의 적으로 떠올랐다. 밀이 전 세계 총 섭취 열량의 약 20%를 담당하는 최대 에너지원이라는 것을 생각한다면 더욱 놀라운 일이다. 미국에서 밀 알레르기 환자는 전체 인구의 1% 미만이고 글루텐 섭취를 아예 제한해야 하는 자가면역질환인 소아지방변증(셀리악병) 환자도 1%가 채 되지 않는다. 수많은 미국인이 너도나도 글루텐프리를 외치게 만든 장본인인 글루텐 민감증은 그 정의 자체가 불분명하고, 스스로 글루텐 민감증이라고 진단 내린 사람들도 진단 기준에 미치지 못하는 경우가 대부분이다.Nonetheless, at least one in five Americans regularly chooses gluten-free foods, according to a 2015 poll. Sales of products with gluten-free labels rose to $23 billion worldwide in 2014, up from $11.5 billion worldwide in 2010.그런데도 불구하고 2015년 설문조사에 따르면 미국인 5명 중 최소 1명은 습관적으로 글루텐프리 식품을 선택한다. 글루텐프리 상표가 붙은 제품의 전 세계 매출은 2010년 115억 달러에서 2014년 230억 달러로 껑충 뛰었다.Gluten-free diets can lead to deficiencies in nutrients such as vitamin B, folate and iron. Compared with regular bagels, gluten-free ones can have a quarter more calories, two and a half times the fat, half the fiber and twice the sugar. They also cost more.글루텐프리 식단은 비타민 B, 엽산, 철분 등 주요 영양소 결핍을 초래할 수 있다. 일반 베이글과 비교했을 때 글루텐프리 베이글은 열량이 25%가량 더 높고, 지방은 2.5배, 당은 2배 더 첨가되어 있지만, 식이섬유는 절반에 불과하다. 게다가 더 비싸기까지 하다.The hullabaloo over gluten echoes the panic over MSG that began roughly half a century ago, and which has yet to fully subside. MSG, or monosodium glutamate, is nothing more than a single sodium atom added to glutamic acid — an amino acid that is a key part of the mechanism by which our cells create energy. Without it, all oxygen-dependent life as we know it would die.글루텐을 놓고 야단법석을 떠는 모습은 약 50년 전의 MSG 유해성 신드롬을 떠올리게 한다. 이미 반세기나 지났지만, MSG를 둘러싼 논란은 아직도 완전히 수그러들지 않았다. 글루탐산 일나트륨의 약어인 MSG는 글루탐산에 나트륨이 첨가된 형태이고, 글루탐산은 체내 세포가 에너지를 만드는 과정에서 자연 발생하는 아미노산의 일종이다. 글루탐산이 없다면 산소 호흡을 하는 모든 생물은 생명 유지가 불가능하다.A 1968 letter in The New England Journal of Medicine started the frenzy; the writer reported feeling numbness, weakness and palpitations after eating at a Chinese restaurant. A few limited studies followed, along with a spate of news articles. Before long, nutrition experts and consumer advocates such as Ralph Nader were calling for MSG to be banned. The Food and Drug Administration never had to step in; food companies saw the writing on the wall, and dropped MSG voluntarily.MSG에 대한 공포는 1968년 뉴잉글랜드의학저널에 실린 한 의사의 글로부터 시작됐다. 글쓴이는 중국 음식점에서 식사한 뒤 몸이 저리고 마비되는 느낌과 함께 심장이 고동치는 증상을 경험했다고 기고했다. 이후 몇몇 제한적인 연구가 진행되면서 관련 기사가 쏟아져 나왔다. 얼마 지나지 않아 영양 전문가들과 랄프 네이더 같은 소비자 보호 운동가들이 MSG 사용 금지를 외치고 나섰고, 미국 식약청(FDA)이 따로 개입할 필요도 없이 식품제조업체들은 MSG 사용을 자발적으로 중단했다.Many people still wrongly believe that MSG is poison. We certainly don’t need MSG in our diet, but we also don’t need to waste effort avoiding it. Our aversion to it shows how susceptible we are to misinterpreting scientific research and how slow we are to update our thinking when better research becomes available. There’s no evidence that people suffer disproportionately from the afflictions — now ranging from headaches to asthma — that MSG-averse cultures commonly associate with this ingredient. In studies all over the world, the case against MSG just doesn’t hold up.여전히 많은 사람이 MSG가 해로운 물질이라고 오해한다. 음식에 일부러 MSG를 첨가해야 한다는 것은 아니지만, 굳이 애써 섭취를 제한할 필요도 없다.Too often, we fail to think critically about scientific evidence. Genetically modified organisms are perhaps the best example of this.우리는 과학적 증거를 비판 없이 받아들이는 데 너무 익숙해져 있다. 이를 가장 적나라하게 보여주는 예가 유전자변형 식품(GMO)이다.G.M.O.s are, in theory, one of our best bets for feeding the planet’s growing population. When a 2015 Pew poll asked Americans whether they thought it was generally safe or unsafe to eat modified foods, almost 60 percent said it was unsafe. The same poll asked scientists from the American Association for the Advancement of Science the same question. Only 11 percent of them thought G.M.O.s were unsafe.이론상 GMO는 인구 증가에 따른 식량 부족을 해결할 수 있는 최선책이다. 2015년 퓨리서치센터가 미국인을 대상으로 진행한 설문조사에서 미국인의 60%가 GMO가 ‘일반적으로 안전하지 못하다’고 답했다. 반면 전미과학진흥협회 소속 과학자들을 대상으로 똑같은 설문조사를 진행한 결과, GMO가 ‘안전하지 못하다’고 답한 응답자는 11%에 불과했다.Most Americans, at least according to this poll, don’t seem to care what scientists think. In fact, Americans disagree with scientists on this issue more than just about any other, including a host of contentious topics such as vaccines, evolution and even global warming.이러한 결과를 보면 대부분의 미국인은 과학자들의 의견에 동의하지 않는다는 것을 알 수 있다. 실제로 미국 내에서 GMO 외에도 백신, 진화론, 기후변화 등 수많은 주제에 대해 과학자들과 일반 대중이 큰 견해 차이를 보인다.If people want to avoid foods, even if there’s no reason to, is that really a problem? The answer is: yes. Because it makes food scary. And being afraid of food with no real reason is unscientific — part of the dangerous trend of anti-intellectualism that we confront in many places today.만약 사람들이 별 이유 없이 특정 음식을 피하고자 한다면 문제가 될까? 당연히 그렇다. 그러한 행동은 음식에 대한 공포를 조장하기 때문이다. 음식에 대한 이유 없는 두려움은 비과학적일 뿐 아니라, 우리 사회에서 점점 더 만연해 지고 있는 위험한 반지성주의 정서를 반영한다.Food should be a cause for pleasure, not panic. For most people, it’s entirely possible to eat more healthfully without living in terror or struggling to avoid certain foods altogether. If there’s one thing you should cut from your diet, it’s fear.음식은 불안감이 아닌 기쁨을 주는 존재여야 한다. 대부분 사람은 끊임없이 두려움에 떨거나 혹은 특정 음식을 완전히 피하고자 애쓰지 않아도 충분히 건강한 식생활을 유지할 수 있다. 지금 여러분의 식단에서 제거해야 할 단 한 가지가 있다면 바로 두려움이다. (뉴욕타임스)By Aaron E. CarrollThe New York Times CurationNOV. 4, 2017*한글 번역 전문은 newspeppermint.com에서 읽으실 수 있습니다.기사원문링크: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/04/opinion/sunday/relax-you-dont-need-to-eat-clean.html