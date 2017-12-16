Moon, Xi agree on principles to solve nuclear crisis

Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping after attending a memorandum of understanding signing session in Beijing on Thursday. [YONHAP] 문재인 대통령(왼쪽)과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 목요일 베이징에서 열린 MOU 서명식을 마치고 악수하고 있다. [연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, December 15, 2017BEIJING - The leaders of Korea and China declared key principles Thursday to resolve the nuclear crisis on the Korean Peninsula, vowing to prevent war and use dialogue.한중 정상은 전쟁 불용, 대화를 통한 평화적 해결 등을 포함한 한반도 북핵 위기 해법 원칙을 목요일 선언했다.President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a summit and agreed to four principles to enable peace andon the Korean Peninsula, the Blue House said in a press statement. The two leaders talked for two hours and 15 minutes in two rounds of discussionsby aides.*stability: 안정*accompany: 동반하다, 수행하다문재인 대통령과 시진핑 주석은 정상회담을 열어 한반도의 평화와 안정을 가져오는 네 가지 원칙에 합의했다고 청와대는 언론성명으로 발표했다.According to the statement, Moon and Xi agreed that they will not accept a war on the Korean Peninsula. They agreed to aKorean Peninsula and to look for athrough negotiations to resolve all issues regarding denuclearization of North Korea.*nuclear-free: 핵이 없는*peaceful resolution: 평화적 해결언론성명에 따르면, 한중 정상은 한반도에서의 전쟁은 절대 용납할 수 없다는 원칙에 합의했다. 두 정상은 한반도의 비핵화와 북한의 비핵화를 포함한 모든 문제를 협상을 통한 평화적 해결을 추구한다는 원칙에 합의했다.Moon and Xi also agreed thatof inter-Korean relations is important to resolve the crisis on the peninsula. Urging the North to stop, Moon and Xi agreed to work together to pressure Pyongyang to start negotiating throughand pressure, includingof UN resolutions, the statement said.*improvement: 개선*provocation: 도발*sanction: 제재*faithful implementation: 성실한 이행한중 정상은 또 남북관계 개선은 한반도 위기를 해결하는데 중요하다는 원칙에 합의했다. 한중 정상은 북한이 도발을 중단할 것을 촉구하면서 유엔 결의안의 성실한 이행을 포함한 제재와 압박을 통해 북한이 협상에 나서도록 함께 압력을 행사할 것을 합의했다고 언론성명은 밝혔다.In addition to the North Korea issue, the two leaders agreed to get beyond a year of diplomatic strains and economic painby the deployment of an American antimissile system in Korea. According to the statement, Moon and Xi agreed to a wide range of measures to repair their*touch off: 촉발하다, 유발하다*strained ties: 경색된 관계북한 문제 외에도 두 정상은 사드 배치로 촉발된 외교적 갈등관계와 경제적 고통의 해를 넘어서자는 제안에 합의했다. 언론성명에 따르면, 한중 정상은 경색된 관계를 복구하기 위한 여러 가지 조치들에도 합의했다.번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)