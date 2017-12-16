North Korea’s per-capita income hit $1,340 in 2016

North Korea’s per-capita income was estimated at 1.46 million won ($1,340) in 2016, slightly up from 1.39 million won a year earlier, but was about 3.8 percent that of South Korea’s, government data showed Friday.According to data by Statistics Korea, North Korea’s nominal gross national income (GNI) came to 36.37 trillion won last year, with its moribund economy growing 3.9 percent, rebounding from a 1.1-percent on-year contraction.In comparison, South Korea’s GNI stood at 1,639 trillion won last year, roughly 45 times larger than North Korea’s.North Korea’s population stood at 24.9 million last year, while South Korea had a population of 51.25 million, the official data showed.Mobile phone subscriptions in North Korea were 14.26 per 100 people, while those in South Korea stood at 122.65 per 100 people, according to the data.South Korea’s total trade volume was valued at $902 billion last year, compared to North Korea’s $6.5 billion.South Korea’s overall energy output capacity reached 106 million kilowatts, 14 times larger than the North’s 7.66 million kilowatts.In 2015, Seoul’s total rice production reached 4.2 million tons versus 2.22 million tons for Pyongyang.YONHAP