Early ice on the Han

The season’s first ice formation was recorded Friday on the Han River in Seoul as the mercury fell to a morning low of minus 10 degrees Celsius (14 degrees Fahrenheit) in many areas, the weather agency said. The Korea Meteorological Administration observed the first ice formation on the river 42 days earlier than last winter’s first ice, which occurred Jan. 26 this year, and 29 days earlier than average. It marked the earliest ice formation on the river since Dec. 12, 1946, the administration said. [NEWS1]