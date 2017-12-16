Transport Ministry orders recall of 320,000 vehicles

Six carmakers will recall nearly 320,000 vehicles in Korea due to faulty parts, the Transport Ministry said Friday.This is the latest in a series of recall orders issued by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to both domestic and foreign carmakers.Six carmakers - Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, GM Korea, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota Motor - plan to recall 12 different models totaling 319,264 vehicles, the ministry said in a statement.The models include Hyundai’s Avante compact, GM Korea’s Damas minivan, Maserati’s Quatro Forte sedan, Toyota Motor’s Prius plug-in hybrid model, and Mercedes-Benz’s AMG G 65, it said.The problems include faulty brake lights in Hyundai’s Avante, a defective electronic stability program in Mercedes-Benz’s AMG G 65 and defective fuel pumps in Maserati’s Quatro Forte, the statement said.YONHAP