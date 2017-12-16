Only 27.4% of part-timers enjoy regular breaks at work

Around 47 percent of part-time workers in Korea said they cannot fully enjoy their designated breaks, according to a survey from job search website Job Korea on Friday.Among 1,276 part-timers who participated in the research, only 27.4 percent said they enjoy regular breaks between working. As many as 23.5 percent said they don’t get a break at all.Just over half of respondents said their part-time job was tough. The most common reason for the difficulty was because of work-related stress. The second most popular reason was the low wages.By sector, delivery driver and telemarketing came first and second as the most difficult part-time jobs. Among delivery drivers, 79.3 percent said their work was tough while 76.9 percent of telemarketers felt the same way.Asked why they don’t quit their job, 65.4 percent said they need the money for living expenses.By Song Kyoung-son