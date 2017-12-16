Packs of Heets, the cigarettes used in Philip Morris International’s heat-not-burn device IQOS, are on display at an IQOS store in Jongno, central Seoul on Friday. The tobacco company said Friday it will jack up the price of Heets next week. The per-pack price will go up to 4,500 won ($4.13) starting Wednesday, a 4.65 percent increase from the current 4,300 won. The price hike reflects a recent increase in the individual consumption tax imposed on heat-not-burn products and an expected increase in other levies, the company said. [YONHAP]