Lessons from the ’90s

A recent poll showed that the second-biggest shock South Koreans have borne after the 1950-53 Korean War was the foreign exchange crisis in the late 1990s. That is hardly a surprise. Korea had to seek a bailout by the International Monetary Fund to avoid national bankruptcy and in return hand over policy making authority to the international lender. Ordinary people willingly surrendered their gold jewelry to help the country fight the unprecedented liquidity crisis.Exactly two decades have passed, but we appear to have already forgotten the painful and humiliating event. In fact, we should remind ourselves regularly of the causes of that major stumble and learn lessons to not repeat them.The primary cause of the crisis was a collective failure of the government, business, and financial institutions in reading the changes in the world economy and responding to them. Korea Inc. was slow to catch up with new paradigms in the global economy of fast integration and borderless competition as the result of rapid advances in technology.A few chaebol that flourished on home turf by dominating some industries proved vulnerable to fierce competition from multinational companies. Banks and other financial institutions lacking expertise and experience also fared pitifully on the international stage. The government made things worse by failing to raise the financial rules to international standards and pave the way for corporate restructuring to strengthen our industries to better compete in the new environment. A financial crisis was probably inevitable.There is a saying that only a crisis can bring about meaningful change. An economic crisis set the momentum for restructuring and reforms that would otherwise have been strongly resisted. The pressure came from a set of IMF prescriptions to restructure the corporate, financial and labor sectors in return for the bailout.A Japanese economist wrote that he envied South Korea for getting the IMF fix, arguing that Tokyo also needed outside pressure to push the Japanese economy out of a recession that went on for a decade due to weak political leadership.In collective efforts to shake off the shameful status of going to the IMF with a begging bowl, the Korean financial and corporate sectors took the painful doses of medicine in stride. But if the endeavors had continued with a long-term outlook — instead of the goal of graduating from the IMF program as fast as possible — many of today’s problems in the labor, financial, corporate and public sectors could have been prevented in advance.Upon graduating the IMF program well ahead of schedule, Korea went on a credit-card spending binge to prop up the economy through spending. Policies centered on fast growth neglected restructuring. Our industries lost the determination to press on with voluntary restructuring after the early stages of the crisis.Today’s changes around the globe beg us to look back at the fundamental causes and lessons of the IMF crisis. The global economic order and competition paradigm is going through an entirely new type of evolution from the onset of the so-called fourth industrial revolution. Reforms in labor, financial, public and education sectors are essential as they are way behind the times. The government must re-examine and balance its short-term economic stimuli to increase incomes for growth and adopt a long-term plan to promote innovations to boost growth potential.The government must not overlook the fact that its public role to stimulate income growth through fiscal spending could not only lead to hikes in taxes and the national debt, but also weaken the corporate sector’s will to achieve innovative growth. As one said, a crisis does not come as fast as people think, but can progress faster than they think.By SaKong Il, an adviser to the JoongAng Ilbo and former finance minister우리 국민은 1990년대 말의 외환위기(환란)를 6·25전쟁 다음으로 가장 충격적인 사건으로 생각한다는 최근 어느 여론조사 결과 보도가 있었다. 물론 놀라운 뉴스가 아니다. 국가부도를 막기 위해 80년대에 이미 '졸업'한 국제통화기금(IMF)의 구제금융 신세를 져야 했고, 그 대가로 경제정책 주권마저 포기해야 했던 환란이 아니었던가. 국가부도를 막는 데 도움이 되겠다고 많은 국민이 장롱 속에 소중히 묻어두었던 금붙이마저 들고 나오게 한 충격적 사건이었으니 말이다.그럼에도 불구하고 얼마전에 환란 20주년을 맞은 현재 우리 사회는 그 환란의 근본 원인에 대한 반성에 소홀할 뿐 아니라, 그것이 주는 값진 교훈을 망각하고 있는 것 같아 걱정스럽다.환란의 근본 원인은 크게 보면 당시 정부와 기업 그리고 금융기관 모두가 바깥세상 변화를 미리 내다보고 제대로 대응하지 못한 데서 찾을 수 있다. 정보통신(IT) 기술의 빠른 변화에 따른 세계경제의 급속한 통합으로 국경(國境) 없는 무한경쟁 시대의 새로운 국제경쟁 패러다임으로의 전환에 미리 대응하지 못했던 것이 근본 원인이었다.국경이란 보호 칸막이 속에서 상당수 재벌이 수십 개 분야에서 동시에 군림할 수 있었던 안이한 기업경영 전략으로 국제경쟁력 있는 글로벌 기업들과의 무한경쟁에서 살아남을 수 없었던 것은 당연한 일이다. 또한 빠른 속도로 통합되고 더욱 투명해진 국제금융시장에서 전문성과 경쟁 경험을 갖추지 못한 우리 은행과 금융기관들의 실패는 처음부터 예견된 일이었다. 또한 세계 경제·금융 여건 변화를 미리 내다보고 글로벌 스탠더드에 맞는 금융 제도 기반과 기업경쟁력 강화를 위해 필요한 구조조정 여건을 마련하지 못한 정부가 문제를 더욱 심각하게 만든 것은 물론 사실이다. 이러한 복합적 근본 요인에 따른 금융위기는 불가피했던 것이다.“위기만이 진정한 변화를 가능하게 한다”는 말이 있다. 위기는 평소에는 힘든 개혁과 구조조정도 가능하게 하는 전화위복(轉禍爲福)의 계기가 될 수 있다는 것을 뜻하는 말이다. 그런데 우리가 겪은 외환위기는 IMF의 구제금융에 따른 기업, 금융, 노동 분야 등의 구조조정에 대한 강한 외압마저 겹쳤으니 더욱 그러했다.당시 일본의 어느 유명 학자는 IMF의 구제금융을 받게 된 한국이 부럽다는 내용의 신문 칼럼을 써 화제가 됐다. '잃어버린 10년'의 늪에서 허덕이고 있던 일본경제를 살리기 위해 반드시 필요했던 금융과 기업 구조조정에 역부족이던 약한 국내정치 리더십을 보완할 수 있도록 한국처럼 IMF라도 불러들여야 하지 않겠느냐는 풍자였다.어쨌든 우리는 전화위복의 계기를 맞아 평소 생각할 수 없을 정도의 긴급 외과수술식의 기업과 금융 부문 구조조정을 해냈다. 그러나 노동시장 개혁과 함께 금융·기업·공공 부문 개혁을 좀더 긴 안목에서 지속 추진했더라면 현재까지 이어지고 있는 상당 부분의 문제가 해결될 수 있었을 것이란 아쉬움은 있다.'IMF로부터 경제주권의 조기 회복'이란 정치적 목표 달성을 위해 나중에 문제가 된 신용카드 남발 등으로 가계부채를 통한 소비 촉진과 단기 경기진작에 정책에너지가 집중되었고, 주요 분야별 구조조정은 지연되었다. 게다가 'IMF체제 조기 졸업' 성공에 따른 소위 '개혁피로증후군'에 빠져 구조조정 의지가 약해졌던 것도 사실이다.어쨌든 환란의 근본 원인과 그 대응에 대한 진지한 반성과 기억을 되새겨 보는 일은 특히 현재 시점에서 그 의의가 크다고 본다. 지금 우리는 제4차 산업혁명이란 또 다른 차원의 세계경제의 체제적 변화와 국제 경쟁 패러다임의 급속한 전환 속에 있을 뿐 아니라, 그 변화의 속도는 더욱 가속화될 것이 분명하다. 따라서 현재 미진한 노동·금융·공공·교육 등 주요 분야별 개혁은 더욱 시급한 것이다. 이러한 측면에서 현재 정부가 중점 추진하고자 하는 단기 경기진작에 초점이 맞추어진 소위 소득주도 성장전략과 중·장기적 목표의 혁신성장전략의 상충·보완 관계를 면밀히 검토하여 균형 있게 추진할 필요가 있다.소득주도 성장전략과 관련해서 잊지 말아야 할 것은 새롭게 창출된 부가가치에 따른 소득이 아닌, 정부에 의한 이전소득으로 가계소비를 진작시키는 것은, 궁극적으로 증세나 국가 부채 증가를 불가피하게 할 것이며, 혁신성장의 핵심인 민간기업 활동을 위축시켜 성장으로의 선순환이 아닌, 악순환의 고리가 될 수 있다는 가능성을 간과해서는 안 된다.“위기는 사람들이 생각하는 것보다는 빨리 오지 않지만, 사람들이 생각하는 것보다 훨씬 빨리 진행된다”는 어느 유명학자의 명언을 상기할 때다.사공 일 본사 고문·전 재무부 장관