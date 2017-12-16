Risky business (kor)

In early November, the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea hosted a seminar on CEO risk reduction for the heads of foreign companies. CEO risk refers to a rise in management uncertainty connected to a CEO or specific shareholder. As inspection agencies have become stricter and the standard for corporate ethics is higher under the Moon Jae-in administration, CEO risk has increased. The seminar was organized as foreign companies were no exception here.
Attorney Jeffrey Jones at Kim and Chang said at the seminar that prosecutors, the National Tax Service and the Fair Trade Commission are making more dawn raids, and CEOs are the main targets, as they are the prime decision makers.
Just like Korean companies, foreign companies are concerned about damaged company reputation from CEO risk and failure to establish strategies in leadership vacuum. However, some CEO risks are unfamiliar to foreign companies, especially how personal wrongdoings are amplified as company issues. There seems to be cultural differences in separating company management and personal life.
A presenter said that there is a “court of public opinion” in Korea as well as the court of law. Foreign CEOs are not accustomed to having their private lives exposed, including sensitive emails, when one is investigated by the inspection authority. One foreign CEO was close to tears while discussing a personal experience. The attendees said that the atmosphere reminds them of the United States in the 1960s and 1970s.
As big corporations’ influence grew, the U.S. Congress poured out regulations and the judiciary made unfavorable rulings against corporations. Then, companies spent more time enhancing lobbying efforts and training lawyers than improving competitiveness. This is when Japanese companies began to infiltrate the U.S. economy.
In fact, the purpose of the seminar was to discuss ways to respond to CEO risk. But I was told that some were more concerned with investigations that often lead to harsh public criticism.
A Korean attendee said that some foreigners were dubious about how corporate tax is raised and minimum wage is increased. It could mean that foreign businessmen could interpret the series of events as challenges to Korea’s corporate environment.
Korea is less attractive due to various regulations, militant trade unions, high labor costs and high tax rates. If CEO risk also goes up, companies doing business in Korea may leave.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 14, Page 37
*The author is a business news reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
BY SON HAE-YONG
지난달 초 주한미국상공회의소(암참)는 외국계 회사 최고 경영진을 대상으로 ‘CEO 리스크 경감 방안’이라는 세미나를 열었다. ‘CEO(최고경영자) 리스크’란 CEO나 최대 주주 때문에 경영의 불확실성이 커지는 것을 뜻한다. 문재인 정부 들어 사정기관의 칼날이 매서워지고, 기업 윤리에 대한 기대 수준이 높아지면서 CEO 리스크가 커진 게 세미나 개최로 이어졌다. 외국계 기업도 CEO 리스크에서 예외일 수 없다고 판단한 것이다.
제프리 존스 김앤장 변호사는 세미나에서 "검찰ㆍ국세청ㆍ공정거래위원회 등의 전격적인 조사(dawn raids)가 늘고 있다"며 "의사 결정권자인 CEO가 형사 책임의 주요 타깃이 되고 있다"고 설명했다. 외국계 기업도 한국 기업처럼 CEO 리스크로 기업의 이미지가 실추되고, 리더십 공백으로 전략 수립이 어려워지는 것에 전전긍긍하는 것은 마찬가지다. 하지만 일부 CEO 리스크는 외국계 기업엔 낯설다. 개인의 일탈이 회사 전체의 문제로 비화하는 경우가 특히 그렇다. 회사 경영과 개인 사생활을 분리하는 문화적 차이 때문인 것으로 풀이된다.
한 발표자는 “한국엔 진짜 법정 외에 ‘여론의 법정’이 있다”고 말하기도 했다. 사정기관의 그물망에 걸리면 민감한 e메일은 물론 각종 사생활까지 들춰지는 것에도 익숙지 않다. 한 외국인 CEO는 검찰 조사를 받은 본인의 경험을 발표하며 울먹이기까지 했다. 참석자들 사이에선 이런 분위기가 미국의 1960~70년대와 비슷하다는 얘기가 나왔다. 당시 대기업의 영향력이 커지면서 미국 의회는 각종 규제를 쏟아냈고, 사법부는 대기업에 불리한 판결을 내렸다. 그러자 대기업은 경쟁력 향상보다는 로비 능력과 변호사를 키우는 데 시간을 들였다. 일본 기업에 안방을 내주기 시작한 게 이 무렵이다.
사실 이 세미나는 CEO 리스크 대응방안을 논의하는 게 목적이었다. 하지만 기업에 대한 한국의 마녀사냥식 여론몰이, 망신주기식 수사를 걱정하는 분위기로 흘러갔다고 한다. 한 한국인 참석자는 “CEO 리스크가 커지는 상황에서 법인세를 올리고 최저임금을 인상하는 정책이 나온 것에 의아해하는 외국인이 많았다”고 전했다. 외국인의 눈엔 최근 벌어지는 일련의 상황이 한국을 점점 ‘기업하기 힘든 나라’로 만들고 있는 것으로 비치고 있다는 얘기다.
한국은 온갖 이름의 규제에 강성 노조, 비싼 인건비, 높은 세금이 빚어낸 척박한 기업환경으로 매력을 잃어가고 있다. 여기에 반기업적인 CEO 리스크까지 커진다면 산토끼를 잡기는커녕 집토끼(한국에서 사업하는 외국 회사)를 내쫓지는 않을지 우려스럽다.
손해용 경제부문 기자