When the rates rise (kor)
미국 또 금리 인상, 가계부채 선제 대응만이 해법
Dec 16,2017
This week, the Federal Reserve raised rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 1.25 to 1.5 percent in its last monetary policy meeting of the year. The increase was the third this year following similar moves in March and June.
The U.S. central bank made clear it would continue to raise rates at least three more times next year, and expressed confidence in the solid improvement of employment figures, economic growth and financial markets.
The Korean market largely shrugged off the highly-anticipated rate increase on Wednesday. The won rose, and foreign investors purchased 300 billion won ($276 million) in Korean stocks. Investor sentiment focused on the upsides of the rate hike, including the Fed’s confidence in the American and global economy.
Bank of Korea Gov. Lee Ju-yeol, also predicted little impact on the market as they had already factored in the additional rate increase this month.
We may be safe for now, but Korea’s economic conditions are different from the United States. The data shows improvement, but employment is slack and household debt hovers above 1,400 trillion won ($1.29 trillion). Korea will not be able to raise interest rates as quickly as the United States because of the debt. At the same time, Korea could stoke a foreign capital flight if rates are higher than the Fed rates. In a recent report, the Bank of Korea indicated that a rate increase of 1 percentage point would not raise the debt burden of households and companies by very much.
But the problem is mortgage-related debt. About 80 percent of debt held by 6.1 percent of households is owed to multiple lenders. If they start to sell homes, mortgage values could plummet and shake the real estate market. Financial authorities must coordinate a balancing act between fiscal and monetary policy to navigate a soft landing.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 15, Page 38
미국 연방준비제도(Fed)가 그제 기준금리를 1.25~1.5%로 0.25%포인트 올렸다. 3월, 6월에 이은 올 들어 세 번째 인상이다. 이로써 미국 기준금리 상단과 우리 기준금리가 같아졌다. 연준은 내년에도 최소 세 차례 금리를 올릴 것을 시사해 금리 인상 기조를 계속하겠다는 입장을 뚜렷이 했다. 미국의 고용, 경기, 금융시장이 모두 호조를 보이고 있는 데 따른 것이다.
국내 금융시장은 평온했다. 원화 값은 올랐고 외국인들은 3000억원 넘게 주식을 순매수했다. 많은 외국인 투자자가 미국의 금리 인상을 글로벌 경기가 살아나고 있다는 긍정적 신호로 받아들인 것이다. 이주열 한국은행 총재도 "이번 미국의 금리 인상은 시장이 예상했던 바여서 국내 시장에 특별한 영향이 없을 것"이라고 말했다.
하지만 내년 상황은 결코 간단치 않다. 한국의 경제 환경은 미국과 크게 다르다. 지표 경기는 좋은 흐름을 보이고 있지만 고용이 부진하고 가계부채가 1400조원을 넘었다. 미국을 따라 기계적으로 금리를 올리기엔 부담이 크다. 그렇다고 금리를 놔두면 한·미 금리 역전으로 외국인 투자 유출과 같은 후유증을 감내해야 한다. 서브프라임 사태로 미국의 경기가 곤두박질쳤던 2008년 글로벌 금융위기 때의 금리 역전과는 다른 상황이다. 어느 정도의 금리 상승이 불가피하다. 한은도 어제 금융안정보고서를 통해 "대출 금리를 (지금보다) 1%포인트 올려도 가계와 기업 모두 부담이 크지 않다"고 밝혀 연쇄적인 금리 인상을 시사했다.
관건은 역시 부동산 거품과 맞물린 가계부채다. 상환 능력이 떨어지는 다중채무자 부채가 전체 가계대출의 6.1%인 80조원가량이다. 가격탄력성이 큰 부동산시장에 이들이 매물을 내놓기 시작하면 담보가치 하락으로 전체 시장이 흔들릴 수 있다. 가계부채의 거품을 빼면서 재정정책과 금리정책의 균형을 모색하는 노력이 절실한 시점이다.