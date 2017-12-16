A frosty state visit (kor)

“The Chinese and Koreans are comrades that endured and overcame hardship in modern history … I hope this visit to China will mark the beginning of higher-level bilateral relationship based on such [historical] comradely trust,” President Moon Jae-in said in an address to students at Peking University. South Korea and China won’t tolerate North Korea’s nuclear weapons under any circumstances and share a “resolute” position that powerful sanctions and pressure are necessary to stop North Korean provocations, he said.
But summit talks with his counterpart, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the paucity of achievements from his state visit to China raises questions whether Beijing feels the same about Seoul and South Koreans. It’s certainly not clear if the two governments are on the same footing on North Korean nuclear provocations. Under the so-called four principles the two states agreed to, there cannot be another war in the Korean Peninsula, the Korean Peninsula must be denuclearized, the North Korean nuclear issue must be solved through peaceful means, and an improved inter-Korean relationship will help solve issues around the Korean Peninsula. The first three derive from the same Beijing rhetoric we have heard since the nuclear crisis began with Pyongyang’s bolting from the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1993. If not for the additional mention of the need for improved inter-Korean ties, the agenda is Beijing’s, not Seoul’s.
China announced that the four principles were “emphasized” by Xi. If that is true, Moon and his officials merely jotted down and agreed with what Xi said. The Blue House could be upset by such an accusation, but it won’t be able to clearly answer when asked what new gains Seoul achieved from the latest summit.
At least Moon, who leads a country that China’s state-run newspaper, the Global Times, named as the first target of North Korean nuclear weapon, should have asked Beijing for a more proactive role in denuclearizing North Korea. He did not even mention the need for cutting oil supplies to North Korea. Seoul instead was lectured by Xi to “appropriately” address the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) anti-missile system that Beijing remains vehemently opposed to.
From the talks, it became pretty obvious that Beijing has no intention of levying separate sanctions outside a UN Security Council resolution or putting the Thaad issue to rest. Seoul merely has narrowed its maneuvering room by vowing the unaccountability of a war without any specific promise from Beijing on working on denuclearization at a time North Korea declared it has mastered nuclear weapon capabilities. It only weakened the bilateral alliance with Washington, which is believed to have internally set a deadline to make a military move on North Korea if it does not yield on its nuclear program within the next three months.
It is not surprising that Xi has not positively answered Moon’s invitation to the opening ceremony for the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics as the host country for the next Winter Olympics. His welcome was anything but warm to his South Korean guests. We must fold our hopes on Beijing. Now that we have learned Beijing’s true thoughts, we must strengthen the alliance with the United States, as that is the only way we can address North Korean threat. If Moon comes home with such a realization, the visit may not have been a total write-off.
JoongAng Ilbo, Dec. 16, Page 30
문재인 대통령은 어제 중국 베이징 대학에서 한 연설에서 “중국과 한국이 근대사의 고난을 함께 겪고 극복한 동지”라며 “이번 중국 방문이 이런 동지적 신의를 바탕으로 양국관계를 한 차원 더 발전시켜나가는 출발점이 되기를 희망한다”고 말했다. 이어 “한 •중 양국은 북한의 핵 보유는 어떠한 경우에도 용인할 수 없으며 북한의 도발을 막기 위해 강력한 제재와 압박이 필요하다는 확고한 입장을 공유하고 있다”고 했다.
하지만 시진핑 중국 국가주석과의 정상회담을 비롯한 방중 성과를 살펴볼 때 과연 문 대통령 생각처럼 중국이 한국을 동지로 생각하고 있는지, 북한의 핵 도발에 대해서 양국이 같은 생각을 갖고 있는지에 대해 의문을 품지 않을 수 없다. 청와대가 내놓은 정상회담 결과로서의 ‘4대 원칙’ 합의만 놓고 봐도 그렇다. 4대 원칙 가운데 한반도 전쟁 불용과 한반도 비핵화, 대화를 통한 평화적 해결 등 세 가지는 1993년 북한의 ‘핵확산금지조약(NPT)’ 탈퇴로 불거진 북핵 위기 이후 중국이 토씨 하나 바뀌지 않고 주장해오고 있는 내용이다. 여기에 남북관계 개선이 한반도 문제를 해결하는데 도움이 된다는 말하나마나 한 조항이 추가된 것뿐이다.
게다가 중국측 발표에 따르면 이 4대 원칙이 모두 시 주석이 ‘강조’한 내용으로 소개돼 있다. 그게 사실이라면 시 주석이 ‘훈시’한 내용을 문 대통령이 받아 적어 ‘4대 원칙’이라고 발표했다고 해도 무리가 없을 정도다. 이런 해석이 청와대로서는 억울할 수도 있겠지만, 정상회담으로 우리가 새롭게 얻어낸 게 무엇인지 하나도 제시하지 못하는 상황에서는 변명의 여지가 없는 것이다.
적어도 문 대통령으로서는 중국공산당 기관지인 인민일보 자매지 환구시보가 지적했듯 북한 핵무기의 1차 목표가 한국이니만큼 한반도 비핵화를 위해 중국이 대북압박에 좀더 적극적으로 나서주길 요청했어야 했다. 그러나 무엇보다 중국에 당당히 요구했어야 할 원유공급 중단 등 구체적 대북제재에 대해서 한마디도 꺼내지 못했다. 오히려 우리가 대화 테이블에 오르지 않기를 강력히 희망한 고고도미사일방어체계(THAAD•사드) 문제를 다시 꺼내든 시 주석한테서 “적절히 처리하라”는 요구를 들었을 뿐이다.
양국이 발표한 정상회담 내용을 종합해서 살펴보면 중국으로서는 유엔 안보리 차원의 제재 이상의 독자제재는 할 뜻이 없으며, 사드 문제는 결코 봉합되지 않았음을 분명히 한 것이다. 우리로서는 북한이 핵무력 완성을 선언한 상황에서 한반도 비핵화를 위한 중국의 구체적 협조 약속도 없이 한반도 전쟁 불용만 강조한 나머지 향후 운신의 폭만 좁히는 결과를 가져왔다. 특히 북한의 핵포기를 위해 군사적 옵션을 배제하지 않고 있는데다, 일부에서 그 시한이 3개월이 채 안 남았다는 분석까지 내놓고 있는 동맹국 미국과의 공조관계가 더욱 흔들리는 부담을 감수해야 하게 생겼다.
이런 중차대한 상황인식에서 볼 때 시 주석이 차기 동계올림픽 개최국 수반으로서 평창 올림픽에 참석해 달라는 우리의 요청에 중국이 대답하지 않은 것이나, 중국이 국빈 자격으로 방문한 문 대통령을 홀대한 정황 등은 오히려 사소한 일일지 모른다. 더욱 중요한 것은 이제라도 중국에 대한 환상과 기대를 접어야 한다는 것이다. 중국의 속내를 알게 된 지금 우리가 북핵에 대처할 수 있는 방법은 미국과의 단단한 공조뿐이다. 문 대통령이 그걸 배우고 돌아온다면 이번 방중은 도대체 왜 갔는지 모를 ‘외교 참사’로 기록되지 않을 것이다.