Korean pavilion at Venice collects funds for canals

Left: The view of the Korean Pavilion at the 57th Venice Biennale, in Venice, Italy, on May 11 before the opening. The biennale wrapped up on Nov. 26. Right: From left, Veronica Merenda, Thomas Rava, So Young Han and Lee Dae-hyung of the 2017 Korean Pavilion; Jane da Mosto from WeAreHereVenice; Assessor of Civil Protection Giorgio D’Este; and Franca Pastore and Alvise Papa from the Forecast and Tides Center on Nov. 26 at Palazzo Persico in Venice, Italy. [MOON SO-YOUNG, WE ARE HERE VENICE]

The Korean Pavilion of the Venice Biennale’s 2017 edition, which wrapped up on Nov. 26, had a collection box at its entrance. It was for receiving donations from the visitors to one of the world’s oldest and largest international art events to finance the rebuilding of an essential component of the tide monitoring network for the canals of Venice, dubbed “City of Water” or “Floating City.”The fundraising campaign led by the Korean Pavilion team, including the manager So Young Han and curator Lee Dae-hyung, and facilitated by a Venice-based non-profit organization “We Are Here Venice,” collected a total of 10,000 euros ($11,755), according to the Venice city government and the Korean Pavilion operated by the Arts Council Korea.“It is in accordance with our exhibition theme “Counterbalance,” curator Lee told the Korea JoongAng Daily, pointing out that the campaign is meant to balance the exhibition space and the surrounding city - in other words, to balance art and the social and environmental issues that the residents of Venice face.According to a press release, measurements from the tide and wave station are of vital importance in Venice.If water levels rise above a specific threshold, it becomes impossible for emergency boats to pass underneath some bridges.BY MOON SO-YOUNG [symoon@joongang.co.kr]