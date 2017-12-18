A perilous duet (kor)

A summit meeting is the pinnacle of diplomacy, arranged through prior coordination. It is said that there is no failure in summit meetings. And diplomacy is all about detail. The choice of dates, scheduling, movements, protocols and expressions contain messages. China’s diplomacy is crafty, learning from the success and failure of dynasties for millennia.
The crafty Chinese diplomacy unfolded in the U.S.-China summit in Beijing last month. Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump competed in details. The first meeting was at the Treasure Terrace, the only Western structure in the Forbidden City. It was a message on the harmony between Eastern and Western leaders. The video containing the two leaders’ movements in the Forbidden City was aired live on CCTV. At the Hall of Supreme Harmony, Hall of Central Harmony and Hall of Preserving Harmony, Xi mentioned peace and “descendants of the dragon.” It was a remark aimed at Trump and 1.3 billion Chinese people. Trump struck back with the video of his granddaughter singing in Mandarin. The movements after the Forbidden City banquet are still concealed. The next day, Trump was presented with $253.5 billion worth of MOUs and a banquet attended by 12 former and incumbent Politburo members. After all the hospitality, Xi will continue to bill Trump.
President Moon Jae-in returned home after his schedule in Chongqing. His first state visit to China was a wreck. From the arrival on the Nanjing Massacre anniversary, to no joint statement, to the injuries of two Korean journalists, Moon worked hard to turn the tide, but naïve working-level officials should be held accountable.
The Thaad controversy was handled without much trouble. Korea had little expectation after Xi threatened Korea in November to make policy that can endure the test of history. The pressure on North Korea and economic retaliatory measures for Thaad were skipped. China still holds high cards in North Korea and Thaad. It is a message that China will continue its “tit-for-tat” diplomacy.
As it was at a critical time, more meticulous preparation was necessary. When the Thaad deployment was determined, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi criticized it in a strong manner. But Moon this time too did not have any means to defend the decision. Chinese media said Moon earned the criticism.
We need to play by the rules for a sly move. We cannot hope for luck. At the concert on Dec. 14, I sat behind the presidents and first ladies of Korea and China. When a famous Korean soprano and Chinese tenor finished a duet, Xi clapped the loudest. I only hope that the ovation signals a new journey in the Korea-China relationship.
정상회담은 외교의 꽃이다. 사전 조율을 거듭한다. 실패한 정상회담은 없다는 게 통설이다. 외교는 디테일이다. 택일·일정·동선·의전·몸짓·표정 하나하나가 모두 메시지다. 중국 외교는 노회하다. 수천 년 동안 세 치 혀에 명멸했던 열국이 남긴 가르침 덕이다.
노회한 중국 외교는 지난달 베이징 미·중 정상회담에서 화려하게 펼쳐졌다. 시진핑(習近平) 국가주석은 트럼프 대통령과 디테일을 겨뤘다. 첫 만남은 자금성 안 유일한 서양 건물 보온루(寶蘊樓)를 택했다. 동양과 서양 일인자 사이의 조화를 암시한 동서합벽(東西合壁) 메시지다. 두 정상의 자금성 동선을 담은 영상은 CC-TV 인터넷으로 실시간 중계됐다. 태화(太和)·중화(中和)·보화(保和)전에서 시 주석은 평화와 “용의 후예”를 언급했다. 트럼프와 13억 명을 함께 겨냥한 멘트였다. 중국 국민은 환호했다. 트럼프는 외손녀 동영상으로 반격했다. 자금성 만찬과 이후 동선은 지금도 봉인된 미스터리다. 이튿날 2535억 달러(약 283조원) 협약서와 전·현직 상무위원 12명을 총출동시킨 국빈만찬까지 선물했다. 시 주석은 트럼프 임기 동안 청구서를 내밀 것이다.
오늘 충칭(重慶) 일정을 마치고 귀국하는 문재인 대통령의 첫 방중 겸 임기 내 유일한 국빈 방중은 만신창이 신세다. 제삿날 도착에 공동성명 불발, 혼밥, 기자 폭행까지 대통령은 고군분투했지만 순진했던 실무진은 책임론에 휩싸였다.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계 폭탄은 그나마 무난하게 처리했다. 11월 베트남에서 시 주석의 “역사의 시험을 감당할 정책을 만들라”는 ‘훈계’ 예방주사 탓에 기대치를 낮춘 탓이다. 핵심 의제였던 북한 압박과 경제 보복 해제는 건너뛰었다. 중국은 북한과 사드 꽃놀이패를 여전히 쥐고 있다. ‘팃포탯(맞받아치기)’ 외교를 계속하겠다는 메시지다.
‘관건적 시기’인 만큼 정교한 준비가 필요했다. 왕이(王毅) 외교부장은 지난해 초 사드가 불거지자 “항장(項莊·초패왕 항우의 사촌)이 칼춤을 추는 의도는 패공(沛公·한고조 유방)을 죽이려는 데 있다”고 말한 당사자다. 중국은 작심하고 홍문연(鴻門宴)을 준비했다. ‘적진’을 찾은 문 대통령에게는 맞칼춤을 춰 줄 항백(項伯)이 없었다. 중국 매체 표현을 빌리면 자책골에 가깝다. 디테일은 사라지고 칼춤만 난무했다. 바닥을 다졌다는 게 성과라면 성과다.
노회한 수는 정석으로 받아야 한다. 요행수를 바라면 안 된다. 14일 저녁 음악회에서 양국 정상 부부를 뒷자리에 앉아 지켜봤다. 시 주석은 한국 소프라노 임선혜와 중국 테너 왕촨웨(王傳越)가 듀엣곡을 마치자 가장 큰 박수로 화답했다. 한·중 관계의 새로운 노정을 알리는 박수였다.
신경진 베이징 특파원